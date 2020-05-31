Moving bands of looters target suburban East Bay stores and malls – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – Mobile roving gangs of looters traveled to the East Bay freeways on Sunday, picking up cherry shops and retail areas in various cities to carry out quick attacks to break windows and grab a handful of stolen goods.

Along Walnut Creek Broadway Plaza, several stores, including a Target store, were devastated with empty shelves, broken windows, and removed merchandise. The wave of blatant crime forced Walnut Creek to impose an immediate curfew.

"Due to civil unrest in the Broadway Plaza area, the city of Walnut Creek is establishing a curfew, effective at 6:00 pm today and asking all downtown businesses to shut down immediately," officials. “Make sure your doors are closed and locked. Call 9-1-1 only in an emergency. "

The cell phone video showed groups of young adults running across the street to stories.

At 6:45 p.m., the San Leandro police issued an alert, warning residents to stay at various shopping malls such as Bayfair Mall, Marina Square and Walmart, where looters had attacked.

Shortly thereafter, the Pleasant Hill Police also issued an alert regarding police activity occurring in and around downtown Pleasant Hill and the Crossroads Mall.

For many retailers, looting was just the latest dose of misery and loss. Most have been closed since mid-March by Governor Gavin Newsom announced that a state-run shelter order in place forced them to close their businesses in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Only in the last few weeks are restrictions easier to allow to reopen.

Among them was Keyla Calderón, who swept the glass outside Uniform Advantage, a store that sells medical uniforms, located in a shopping area in Emeryville that was ravaged by blatant looting on Saturday night.

Calderón's store had just reopened last week after being closed for six weeks on orders to stay at home in California. He said he had just returned home Saturday when he received a call from a security company that the store's burglar alarm went off.

He turned on the news to see live helicopter photos of people walking into his store and others in an open-air mall. They broke glass doors, stole clothing and computers, and destroyed the cash register.

"Hearing the alarm go off and seeing people destroy the store before my eyes was heartbreaking," Calderón said. "We are all working hard to feed our family. We have nothing to do with these injustices, but we are paying the consequences."