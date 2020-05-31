More than 80 arrested Saturday for violating Denver's curfew

More than 80 people were arrested in Denver Saturday night for violating 8 p.m. Emergency curfew imposed by Mayor Michael Hancock, a police spokesman said.

Eighty-three people were arrested for violating the curfew, Denver police spokesman Kurt Barnes said, and a protester was arrested before the curfew went into effect. Barnes was not sure what caused that previous arrest.

Of the 83 people arrested on suspicion of violating the curfew, some also face charges of launching missiles, damaging property and handling weapons, Barnes said. He did not have an exact number available immediately.

The curfew will be effective again from 8 p.m. Sunday at 5 a.m. From Monday. Violations are punishable by a $ 999 fine and up to 300 days in jail, city officials said.

On Saturday night, Denver police with riot gear fired tear gas, flash blasts, pepper balls, and sponge bullets at hundreds of protesters who ignored 8 p.m. from the city. curfew, announced by the mayor earlier in the day after two previous nights of protest and violence.

The crowd had gathered for the third consecutive day in the Capitol building to protest the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after a police officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck and pinned her for several minutes while the man begged. He couldn't breathe. That officer has been charged with murder in the third degree.

Floyd's death sparked protests, violence, riots, and looting across the United States. On Saturday, protesters in Denver clashed with each other and with police, with some trying to keep the demonstration peaceful, while others incited violence.

Denver police are expected to address Saturday's actions during a press conference on Sunday afternoon.