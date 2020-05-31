More journalists across the country injured covering George Floyd protests

Matilda Coleman
LOS ANGELES – The first time officers shot rubber bullets at MSNBC host Ali Velshi and his crew on Saturday night in Minneapolis, he was willing to believe that officials did not know they were under pressure. The second time, Velshi said, they knew it and shot anyway.

"We raise our hands and shout, 'We are the media,'" Velshi said. "They replied:" We don't care! "And they opened fire a second time."

Velshi, who said he was hit by a rubber bullet in the leg, is just one of many journalists across the country who suffered injuries from police or protesters while covering George Floyd's protests this weekend. And this happened after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz promised he would not interfere with journalists after the arrest of a CNN team Friday on live television and other reports of violence against journalists in the city where Floyd died. , including freelance photographer Linda Tirado, who said she is blind in her left eye after being shot by police.

Dan Shelley, executive director and chief operating officer of the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), said that while all the attacks on journalists were "scandalous and unacceptable," he was particularly upset by the Minneapolis incidents that occurred after that the Governor made his guarantees

"They started deliberately targeting journalists who were clearly identifiable and identifying themselves as journalists," Shelley said. "We have heard multiple instances of police officers, either through their words or actions, who say they simply did not care." Being a journalist in the Twin Cities last night, particularly in Minneapolis, if you just got arrested, you were lucky. ”

Minneapolis Star Tribune journalist Chris Serres tweeted Sunday that he was ordered twice at gunpoint to hit the ground.

Serres wrote that he was "warned that if I moved,quot; an inch "I would be shot. This after being worn out and hit in the groin area by a rubber bullet. Giving up a Star Tribune press badge did nothing. difference ”.

The car from his Star Tribune colleague Ryan Faircloth was also hit by what were likely "rubber bullets," which smashed his window and left him with cuts to his arm and forehead.

Los Angeles Times reporter Molly Hennessey-Fiske said in a video message on Twitter that she and a dozen other media outlets had identified themselves as such and that Minnesota State Patrol officers were still "shooting bombs at us tear gas at point blank range. "

Hennessey-Fiske said they hit her in the leg. She said she asked officers where they should go, but they did not give reporters any directions.

