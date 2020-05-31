More journalists across the country injured covering George Floyd protests

LOS ANGELES – The first time officers shot rubber bullets at MSNBC host Ali Velshi and his crew on Saturday night in Minneapolis, he was willing to believe that officials did not know they were under pressure. The second time, Velshi said, they knew it and shot anyway.

"We raise our hands and shout, 'We are the media,'" Velshi said. "They replied:" We don't care! "And they opened fire a second time."

Velshi, who said he was hit by a rubber bullet in the leg, is just one of many journalists across the country who suffered injuries from police or protesters while covering George Floyd's protests this weekend. And this happened after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz promised he would not interfere with journalists after the arrest of a CNN team Friday on live television and other reports of violence against journalists in the city where Floyd died. , including freelance photographer Linda Tirado, who said she is blind in her left eye after being shot by police.

Hello friends, I took a marker to my face (I think, given my backpack) and headed to surgery to see if we can save my left eye I wisely won't be on Twitter while I'm on morphine Stay safe people pic.twitter.com/apZOyGrcBO – Linda Tirado (@KillerMartinis) May 30, 2020

Dan Shelley, executive director and chief operating officer of the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), said that while all the attacks on journalists were "scandalous and unacceptable," he was particularly upset by the Minneapolis incidents that occurred after that the Governor made his guarantees

"They started deliberately targeting journalists who were clearly identifiable and identifying themselves as journalists," Shelley said. "We have heard multiple instances of police officers, either through their words or actions, who say they simply did not care." Being a journalist in the Twin Cities last night, particularly in Minneapolis, if you just got arrested, you were lucky. ”

Minneapolis Star Tribune journalist Chris Serres tweeted Sunday that he was ordered twice at gunpoint to hit the ground.

Serres wrote that he was "warned that if I moved,quot; an inch "I would be shot. This after being worn out and hit in the groin area by a rubber bullet. Giving up a Star Tribune press badge did nothing. difference ”.

The car from his Star Tribune colleague Ryan Faircloth was also hit by what were likely "rubber bullets," which smashed his window and left him with cuts to his arm and forehead.

Los Angeles Times reporter Molly Hennessey-Fiske said in a video message on Twitter that she and a dozen other media outlets had identified themselves as such and that Minnesota State Patrol officers were still "shooting bombs at us tear gas at point blank range. "

Hennessey-Fiske said they hit her in the leg. She said she asked officers where they should go, but they did not give reporters any directions.

"They just shot us," he said.

It wasn't just Minneapolis where journalists found themselves in danger. Journalists' injuries were reported Saturday in cities such as New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Diego, Detroit and Denver. Although the situation is fluid and developing, the RTDNA has counted more than 60 incidents across the country in the past 48 hours in which reporters have been "injured, assaulted, or harassed by protesters or police."

In Chicago, Vice Reporter Michael Adams had a similar interaction with Velshi and Hennessey-Fiske when police raided the service station where he and his crew took refuge and said they "didn't care,quot; that they were pressured.

"After screaming, pressing several times and lifting my press card in the air, they threw me on the ground," Adams wrote on Twitter. "Then another policeman showed up and sprayed me with pepper while holding me down."

Huffington Post journalist Christopher Mathais was arrested Saturday while covering protests in New York.

CNN commentator Keith Boykin was also arrested by New York police on Saturday after identifying himself as the press.

In Los Angeles, Lexis-Olivier Ray said an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department hit him in the stomach after identifying himself as a journalist "multiple times."

In Washington D.C., Huffington Post journalist Philip Lewis tweeted that he was hit in the leg with rubber bullets.

Detroit Free Press news director Jim Schaefer said several of his journalists who showed that their media badges were sprayed with pepper by Detroit police.

And in Denver, 9NEWS journalist Jeremy Jojola tweeted that he was hit with "Something fired by the police,quot; despite holding a camera and lights.

I just got hit with something fired by the police who was standing on Capitol Hill. I was clearly with a photographer right after I came out live with a big camera and light. Whatever they fired hit my backpack. – Jeremy Jojola (@jeremyjojola) May 31, 2020

On Sunday, he reflected that he said: "You never really know if we were intentionally attacked or not. I will only say that we were not doing anything wrong since we were in an area under curfew."

Since the protests began, eight AP journalists have been injured, although none of them seriously. Three were hit by rubber bullets, one was hit, one was shot down and others fell.

Acts of violence and deliberate harassment are even more distressing for Shelley because it distracts from the real story.

"Journalists shouldn't be the story," said Shelley. "It is appalling to see all of these journalists who are simply serving the public by covering up these civil unrest incidents being attacked without reason … The journalists are representatives of the public and are there to serve the public and tell the stories of the protesters and of the elect and other public officials trying to deal with the situation. "

He added: “It is really hurting the general public, not just the journalist. It is interfering with their ability to be eyewitnesses and chroniclers of what is happening in this country right now. "