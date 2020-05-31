MnDOT expands list of roads to close overnight, brings start time forward to 5 p.m. – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will once again close the roads around the Twin Cities on Sunday night through Monday morning.

Originally, MnDOT planned to close only the following roads in Minneapolis beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday:

  • I-35W: North and South between Highway 280 and Highway 62.
  • I-94: East and West, between I-694 and Hwy 280.
  • I-394: East, between Highway 100 and I-94.
  • Highway 55: North and South between Highway 62 and I-94.

However, when two large groups of protesters took the freeways in both cities, MnDOT said they intended to close what appears to be the same freeways they did last night.

Additionally, Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as several surrounding cities and counties, implemented nightly curfews that prohibit travel on city streets and in public places.

