Minnesota National Guard: FBI warns of "credible threat,quot; against soldiers and airmen – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota National Guard reports that the FBI has notified them of a "credible threat,quot; directed against them prior to the Guard's activation.

Maj. Gen. Jon Jenson, an adjutant general of the Guard, said he had advised Governor Tim Walz to allow soldiers and airmen to be armed.

Beyond that, the National Guard said they could not offer any other specific details about the nature of the threat.

There were far fewer large fires on Saturday night than the previous days, after National Guard forces were