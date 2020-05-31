Minneapolis, St. Paul George Floyd Protest groups march down I-35W, I-94 – Up News Info

At least two separate large groups of protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police have gathered in the Twin Cities on Sunday afternoon, and are now on the move.

Interstates and major highways in the area have now closed at 5 p.m., three hours earlier than originally planned.

The closings came hours earlier than originally announced. Minutes before 5p, @MnDOT announced path closed at 5 https://t.co/iINUPNlxzU – Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) May 31, 2020

A Justice March for George Floyd began with a rally at the Minnesota State Capitol. In the middle of the afternoon, the march began to move and finally headed to Interstate 94, where they began to march west.

Meanwhile, in Minneapolis, a large group of thousands gathered for a "no bail,quot; march, which started at the U.S. Bank Stadium. Around 4 p.m., the group began marching through the streets of downtown Minneapolis. His march moved from the stadium to the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, then to Interstate 35W at 5:30 p.m., where thousands of people are expected to kneel down and a moment of silence.

We are on the move with the protesters. George Floyd's name sounds. 10-20 cars blocked at an intersection honking their horns in support. This is powerful pic.twitter.com/VmqE6UY5eA – David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 31, 2020

Up News Info reporter David Schuman says that, regarding concerns about protests sparking the spread of COVID-19 in the state and across the country, he noted that at least three-quarters of protesters were wearing face masks.

Governor Tim Walz on Sunday extended the curfew order, which again takes effect at 8 p.m. in both cities, along with many other surrounding suburbs. Additionally, Metro Transit said they would continue to suspend all services on buses, LRTs, and commuter trains at least Monday, June 1. And many roads in the Minneapolis area will close again overnight.

Meanwhile, the FBI told the Minnesota National Guard that