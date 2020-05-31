Mindy Kaling says laundry has become the most exciting part of her day as she deals with coronavirus blockage

Mindy Kaling is one of the biggest players in Hollywood right now. As a writer, producer, and actress, there seems to be nothing the mother of her two-year-old daughter, Katherine, cannot do. With a new Netflix series based on his childhood I have never on major trends and the ad that's on board to write the script for Legally blonde 3Mindy seems to have the world on a rope. Perhaps that's why a photo he shared with his 5.3 million Instagram followers made so many of his fans laugh.

Mindy shared a photo of herself in her laundry, holding a large wicker basket full of clothes and making the announcement that the laundry had become the most exciting part of her day.

Many celebrities are trying out for the first time what it's like to stay home with kids, do their own cleaning, and even homeschool their kids. Some celebrities have talked about how difficult it is and are not hiding the fact that they are struggling.

Mindy seems the opposite. While everyone knows that he jokes and finds humor in the situation, he still looks great, smiling and appearing in peace as he stays home and cares for little Katherine.

You can check out Mindy's post she shared below.

Mindy also made it clear that she is bored and a little lonely. Many people find that without much adult interaction and spending day after day with young children can go a little crazy. Mindy has found a great way to relax and even went down a slide and joked that she was "slipping,quot; on people's DMs.

What do you think about Mindy Kaling's sense of humor and how she handles the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent blockade? Are you looking forward to Mindy's upcoming projects like Legally blonde 3? You're watching I have never during closing?

