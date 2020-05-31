Michael Jordan's love letter to Amy Hunter sells for more than $ 25,000 at auction

Michael Jordan is a lover, not a fighter. More or less.

In early May, a love letter purportedly written by Jordan to actress and model Amy Hunter appeared at auction. That's right, a love letter, written on the hotel stationery, written by Jordan was being sold at auction, because this is 2020 and we love everything Michael Jordan does.

The letter, which is 20 pages long and features a Jordan who apologizes in tonal terms, was sold by Iconic Auctions, an Arizona-based auction platform. The note was authenticated by two separate agencies and is, in fact, Jordan's handwriting. The letter was sold at auction for $ 25,703, according to Darren Rovell.

MORE: The Best Michael Jordan Game You Definitely Don't Remember

The love note, sent from the Guest Quarters Suite Hotel in Troy, Michigan, and postmarked on July 11, 1989, is addressed to Amy Hunter, a former actress and model with whom Jordan was apparently in love. The Baltimore Sun notes that the letter was probably written "months before,quot; its July postmark date.

Some of them say the following, courtesy of the Baltimore Sun:

Amy, sometimes I am the most selfish person on this earth because for a whole year the only thing I thought about was Michael. … I admit that I made a mistake, but I found it difficult to change it. Let's say I change the error. You would not believe the problems we would encounter. It is unthinkable We would not have a pleasant or private relationship. Our business receives opinions from all over the world. This is a pressure that I cannot live with.

MORE: Michael Jordan: Golden State Warrior? It happened something like that

Relationships are no laughing matter, but a pressure Jordan can't deal with is a thought that had never been thought of before. Not to mention that Jordan and his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy had a child together at the time and were only a few months away from getting married, so obviously there was something … extracurricular going on here.

Amy, if I was Michael Jordan, the common man with a 9 to 5 job, then it wouldn't be difficult to admit my mistake. But instead, I am the Michael Jordan who stands on the pedestal and looks like the perfect role model. Many people, not just children, but entire families. Can you imagine the responsibilities that I have to deal with? Not to mention a baby from a woman I've loved for 3 1/2 years.

The letter was reportedly sold twice before and its value increased tenfold at auction; the letter was originally auctioned six years earlier for $ 2,560, according to Rovell and the Sun.

Whatever the back story of this note, let this be a lesson for everyone: "are you awake?" Texts will bring you trouble, but handwritten love letters will make you pay.