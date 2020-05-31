Michael Jordan sends support to protesters: "We have had enough,quot;

Michael Jordan is extending its support to protesters taking to the streets across the country in response to the death of George Floyd.

In a statement posted on his social media, the former basketball player began: "I am deeply saddened, really hurt, and just plain angry. I see and feel the pain, outrage, and frustration of everyone. I am with those who are calling for entrenched racism. and violence against people of color in our country. We had had enough. "

The 57-year-old man said that although he does not have "the answers," he believes in the power of being vocal.

"Our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others." the statement continued. "We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy, and never turn our backs on senseless brutality."

Jordan added that "we must continue the peaceful expressions against injustice and demand responsibility."