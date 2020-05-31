Michael Jordan sends support to protesters: "We have had enough,quot;

Jordan Brand via Getty Images
Michael Jordan is extending its support to protesters taking to the streets across the country in response to the death of George Floyd.
In a statement posted on his social media, the former basketball player began: "I am deeply saddened, really hurt, and just plain angry. I see and feel the pain, outrage, and frustration of everyone. I am with those who are calling for entrenched racism. and violence against people of color in our country. We had had enough. "
The 57-year-old man said that although he does not have "the answers," he believes in the power of being vocal.
"Our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others." the statement continued. "We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy, and never turn our backs on senseless brutality."
Jordan added that "we must continue the peaceful expressions against injustice and demand responsibility."
"Our unified voice needs to pressure our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change," said Jordan. "We must all be part of the solution and we must work together to guarantee justice for all."
Jordan joins a growing roster of stars like Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen, Lady Gaga, Kevin Hart, Travis Scott, Harry Styles, Lebron James and Unsafe actor Kendrick Sampson who have spoken about Floyd's death and have shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
He concluded his statement by sending his condolences to Floyd's family.
"My heart goes out to the George Floyd family and to the countless others whose lives have been brutal and meaningless for acts of racism and injustice."
Read his full statement here.