Michael Jordan "sad" and "angry" at George Floyd's death – Up News Info

Sports legend and basketball icon Michael Jordan has joined prominent names in the black community regarding the murder of George Floyd.

Jordan's manager and spokesperson, Estee Portnoy, released her statement via social media: "I am very sad, really hurt and just angry." I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage, and frustration. I am with those who are calling for entrenched racism and violence against people of color in our country. We have had enough.

He continued: "I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to ourselves, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on meaningless brutality," added Jordan. "We need to continue with expressions Peaceful Against Injustice and Hold Accountable Our unified voice needs to pressure our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systematic change Each of us must be part of the solution and we must work together to guarantee justice for all ”.

He concluded: "My heart goes out to the George Floyd family and to the countless others whose lives have been brutal and senseless for acts of racism and injustice."

Jordan, who is the subject of critically acclaimed ESPN critics The last Dance, is one of the many cultural figures, networks and media entities in the last week that denounced racism, police brutality, inequality and the protection of the lives of blacks.