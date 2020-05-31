Michael Jordan criticized the statement & # 39; Scripted & # 39; on the death of George Floyd

WENN

The NBA legend shares his statement that he is "deeply sad, really hurt and just angry" about the recent incident, as well as showing support for the protesters.

Michael Jordan has released a statement on the death of George Floyd leading to the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States. In the statement, which was released on Sunday, May 31, the NBA legend shared that he was "deeply saddened, really hurt and just angry" because of the recent incident.

"I see and feel everyone's outrage and frustration," he added. Michael supported the protesters and wrote: "I am with those who are calling for entrenched racism and violence against people of color in our country. We have had enough."

He went on to say, "I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to ourselves, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on meaningless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expression. against injustice and hold accountable. Our unified voice needs to pressure our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Each of us must be part of the solution, and we must work together to guarantee justice for all. "

Michael concluded his closing statement: "My heart goes out to the George Floyd family and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and sensually led through acts of racism and injustice."

Fans, however, were not impressed by Michaels' statement. Taking a hit on his long-awaited statement, a fan commented, "300 years later …" as another comment put it "[Kobe Bryant] would never wait that long to speak "Meanwhile, someone else said," Scripteeeedd … not all black people are for black people. "

"Nice statement, Mike, but you made millions of blacks. We need more than a quote. You have connection and capital. DO SOMETHING!" urged another fan. Echoing the sentiment, someone else added, "Put your money where your mouth is ….."