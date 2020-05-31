Michael Jordan comments on the death of George Floyd, finally finds a voice in social issues

Michael Jordan broke the character on Sunday when he directly and forcefully commented on the problems in American society.

The basketball and marketing legend made a three-paragraph statement, issued through manager Estee Portnoy, lamenting "entrenched racism and violence against people of color in our country." He also expressed sympathy for the survivors of people "whose lives have been brutally taken senseless by acts of racism and injustice."

MORE: Goodell Tries To Speak, Verifies With Kaepernick Story

Jordan mentioned George Floyd by name. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died Monday after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck and back for more than eight minutes after arresting Floyd for allegedly trying to pass a fake $ 20 bill.

The circumstances of Floyd's death sparked protests and riots across the country that continued into Sunday. Chauvin was fired and later arrested on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

This is not Jordan's first statement against the police killings, but his first, in 2016 to The Undefeated, was much more measured.

"As a proud American, a father who lost his own father in a senseless act of violence, and a black man, I have been deeply concerned about the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement and angry at cowards and hateful. attacking and murdering police officers, "Jordan writes in a one-page letter published exclusively for The Undefeated. "I grieve with families who have lost loved ones because I know their pain so well."

Jordan has been reluctant to use her icon status to support causes or report perceived irregularities. Her neutrality has angered a large part of the black community for nearly four decades, since her rise as an NBA superstar.

In ESPN's recently concluded documentary / authoritative biography "The Last Dance," Jordan addressed his famous line "Republicans also buy sneakers," which became a problem in the 1990 Senate race in Carolina. North between white headline Jesse Helms and black challenger Harvey Gantt Jordan said in an interview for the documentary that he jokingly made the statement to his teammates and did not need to "correct,quot; it.

Jordan did not endorse Gantt. He said in the documentary that he contributed to Gantt's campaign. Gantt lost by 100,000 votes.