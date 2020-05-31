Michael Jackson's niece nurse was stabbed 7 times and called N-Word by a racist neighbor

Instagram

Joh & # 39; Vonnie Jackson's daughter Yasmine is left with a bloody face and multiple stitches after her white neighbor stabbed her multiple times in her own apartment complex.

Up News Info –

Michael Jacksonthe half sister of Joh & # 39; Vonnie Jackson reveals that her daughter Yasmine was attacked in her own apartment complex. According to the mother, Yasmine "was stabbed 7 times by a white woman who is her neighbor and called an assassin several times."

When the woman chased her, Yasmine allegedly tried to escape, but was unable to run away due to her asthma. She begged the woman to stop, but the woman continued to stab her over and over "until a black man came and took Yasmine's wife out."

The woman also reportedly launched a racial slur at the black man. When the woman was asked why she attacked Yasmine, who is a nurse, the woman said, "Because she's crazy!"

<br />

Joh & # 39; Vonnie shared a video and photos of her bloody daughter with numerous spots on her face, neck, ears and arms. She wrote: "My daughter has a good heart and has dedicated her time as a nurse to help others. She didn't deserve it! Damn, anyone who has enough hatred in their heart to want to do this to someone!"

<br />

Yasmine also posted similar images. "I was stabbed 7 times in my house," she wrote. "She said it was because I was crazy and that's all I could hear while being stabbed. I can't move my neck at all. I'm afraid of being alone."

"I asked people to help me because they were stabbing me and nobody helped. Until someone did, some people actually did and I am thankful for you. I pray to God that if you have some kind of hatred in your heart towards Black people who heal him. I didn't deserve this, nobody does. Oh, by the way, I'm still fucking proud to be black. "

<br />

The woman was arrested and charged with a serious crime with a deadly weapon, but Yasmine was disappointed. "I feel like she deserves an assassination attempt and this is also a HATE CRIME. CALLED ME ONE NIGHT AND THERE ARE WITNESSES," he explained as he approached Shaun king for help