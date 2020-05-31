Mexico's President Says Most Domestic Violence Calls Are "Fake,quot;

The numbers were staggering: In March, the Mexican government said, the country's emergency call centers were inundated with more than 26,000 reports of violence against women, the highest number since the hotline was created.
But Mexico's president dismissed his own cabinet's announcement, suggesting, without evidence, that the vast majority of aid calls were little more than jokes.
"Ninety percent of those calls you refer to are false," President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said when asked about the increase in calls at a recent press conference. "The same thing happens with the calls the subway receives about sabotage or bombs."
López Obrador, a left-wing populist, won the presidency more than a year ago by promising to transform Mexico into a more egalitarian society, and appointed the first cabinet with gender parity in Mexican history, granting feminists more important senior positions .
But the president has been unable to stop the daily murder of women in the country, and sometimes seems to rule out the problem entirely.
In March, when tens of thousands marched in the capital in the largest feminist protests in recent history, she said the movement was, in part, the work of political opponents "who want to see this government fail."
Now, as the pandemic forces Mexicans to stay home more frequently, López Obrador has insisted that the crisis has not made life more dangerous for victims of domestic violence, because unlike other countries, Mexicans " they are used to living together. " "
While the United Nations has urged countries to intensify measures against Domestic violence during lockouts, López Obrador has called the Mexican family "exceptional,quot; and "the most fraternal nucleus," suggesting that kinship ties are protecting Mexican women from abuse.
"They said there was going to be domestic violence, and there was not," he said at a recent press conference, contradicting statistics from his own government.
"He is the first president to completely deny that violence is happening," said Wendy Figueroa, director of the National Shelter Network, a group that oversees domestic violence shelters across the country.
This week, his administration was widely derided after foreseeing an ad campaign that urged would-be abusers "not to lose patience,quot; and "breathe and count to 10,quot;, messages critics said had no chance of persuading men so they would not attack their wives or children.
One of the government videos showed angry family members calming down after a narrator suggests waving "the white flag of peace,quot; before "violence beats you."
Martha Tagle, opposition legislator, He said the campaign "placed the responsibility for violence against women on the women themselves."
The group responsible for organizing a feminist protest earlier this year. wrote on Twitter that the Mexican government should "count to ten,quot;, since "that is the number of daily femicides in the country,quot;. Candelaria Ochoa, director of the National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women, a federal agency, said the government was still fine-tuning the campaign to specifically condemn violence against women.
When asked about the president's comments, Ms. Ochoa noted that most calls to the government's 911 helpline for all kinds of assistance are, in fact, jokes or non-urgent calls.
However, the government's count of the increase in domestic violence calls in March excluded calls that were not real emergencies, indicating that there was a real increase.
Ms. Ochoa said fewer women had turned up at government-run offices that serve battered women, but added that some women may have been less likely to venture out during the pandemic.
"Perhaps women are not leaving their homes to report crimes or receive care," she said.
The president has also angered feminists by cutting the budget for daycare. Last year, it abandoned a measure that would have reduced funding for domestic violence shelters after a backlash from human rights groups.
"It has suspended or eliminated programs that directly support the most vulnerable women's communities," said Ms. Figueroa. The need for these services is particularly high now, he said.
The number of women and children seeking assistance in network shelters have increased 77 percent since social distancing measures came into effect. In April, one of the deadliest months in recent years, around 11 women were killed per day.
Despite anger over his remarks on domestic violence, Mr. López Obrador has been praised for elevating prominent women's advocates to the highest levels of government and giving them control over the government's response to violence.
Olga Sánchez Cordero, the interior minister, stood next to the president at a recent press conference and said "we have a patriarchal system," where "violence against women must be recognized." Among the president's closest allies is Claudia Scheinbaum, the mayor of Mexico City and one of the most powerful women politicians in the country.
"I don't like what López Obrador says about women, but he is giving feminists total freedom to enact feminist policies," said Marta Lamas, a feminist activist and professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.
"The president does not know everything and does not have to, because he has delegated specialists," said Ms. Ochoa. "I identify as a feminist and the president knows perfectly well that the policies I am developing address violence against women."
Meanwhile, the daily murder of Mexican women continues. Last week, Diana Raygoza, a 21-year-old law student, was found. dead in her bed, her body mutilated by 39 stab wounds.
In August Raygoza wrote on Facebook that she had just been sexually harassed and followed by a stranger on public transport, and that no one had intervened. The hashtag #JusticiaParaDiana was trending on Twitter this week when people learned of his death.
"You have no idea how upset and uncomfortable I was," Raygoza wrote on Facebook. "Do we have to wait until something more serious happens before people react?"