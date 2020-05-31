Metro transit services suspended at least June 1 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Metro Transit announced Sunday that all bus, light rail, and Northstar services will remain suspended until at least June 1.

Service has been suspended out of concern for the safety of customers and employees, and will resume when it is safe to do so. While service is suspended, Metro Transit will inspect facilities and equipment and make necessary repairs.

For all essential traffic-dependent workers for transportation to and from work, Metro Mobility and Transit Link are opening their service for these trips until Metro Transit resumes service.

An update will be provided no later than 8 p.m. Monday, June 1.

For more information, visit the Metro Transit website.

