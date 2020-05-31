Mayor Walsh "angry,quot; at "acts of destruction and violence,quot;

Mayor Marty Walsh responded Sunday night when violence erupted in downtown Boston after a protest demanding justice for the death of George Floyd, the black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Read Walsh's full statement below:

"I want to thank the protesters who exercised their right to freedom of expression effectively and peacefully, making sure everyone hears their message. Tonight's protests were motivated by a fair desire for equality, justice and responsibility in our country. I see you. I hear you. I will use my voice for you.

However, I am angry at the people who came to our city and decided to participate in acts of destruction and violence, undermining their message. If we want to achieve change and if we want to lead change, our efforts must be rooted in peace and respect for our community.

I want to thank the Boston Police Department officers and all public safety agencies for their professionalism tonight. They are working hard, as they always do, to keep our city safe and treat our residents with respect. ”