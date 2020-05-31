Mayor Garcetti Extends the City's Curfew to Take Effect Sunday Night – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the imposition of another curfew across the city for Sunday night.

The curfew was expected to take effect at 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. of Monday.

The curfew requires protesters and everyone else to be off the streets or face possible arrest or execution. The only exceptions include those who travel to and from work and emergency services.

The imposition of the curfew follows another night of riots with widespread looting and vandalism. Saturday's protests resulted in 398 arrests, with charges including theft, looting, vandalism, lack of dispersal and numerous curfew violations.

Other cities, including Beverly Hills, instituted a similar curfew. The Beverly Hills curfew will take effect at 1 p.m. for the business district and at 4 p.m. for the city until 5:30 a.m.