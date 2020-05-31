Mary-Kate Olsen supported by sister Ashley Olsen in the middle of a contentious dispute with Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen leans on her sister Ashley Olsen in the midst of her contentious breakup with Olivier Sarkozy. Although Mary-Kate tried to keep her court proceedings private from the public, that did not happen thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic. She filed for an emergency divorce on May 15, 2020, but the petition was denied. Reports were circulating that Mary-Kate feared that Olivier would remove her from the marriage home and prevent her from doing things. Now, sources report to media such as In Touch for their next June 8, 2020, problem that Olivier Sarkozy is not someone you want to put on his bad side.

Mary-Kate fans were concerned that she would marry the French banker who is 16 years her senior when news of their relationship was made public. Although Mary-Kate's petition of May 15, 2020 was denied, she finally filed for divorce and proceedings are ongoing.

There are also reports that Olivier has transferred his ex-wife to the marriage home he shared with Mary-Kate. A source spoke to In Touch for its next issue on June 8, 2020, analyzed the situation, and stated the following.

"Mary-Kate and Olivier have been arguing for a long time and it got to the point where they couldn't bear to see each other. The divorce is unpleasant, and it's only getting worse."

Reportedly, Ashley Olsen's 33-year-old identical twin lives with her sister, who is giving her a shoulder to lean on and doing her best to help her through this difficult time.

The source also weighed in on Olivier's information about Mary-Kate and her fears that he may use what he knows against her. The publication's source described Olivier and Mary-Kate's relationship as "creepy,quot; and even alleged that he has "strange photos,quot; of her.

"Olivier has all the shocking text messages and emails from Mary-Kate, and weird photos, that he could use against her if she doesn't get what she wants." They had a creepy relationship from the start. It was all awkward. "

Although it is too early to say how twisted and ugly her divorce will be, fans of Mary-Kate Olsen are happy that she has her sister Ashley for a support system.

