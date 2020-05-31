Los Angeles wakes up after a day of chaos in its streets – Up News Info

A boarded Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. The Grove, one of the city's main dining and shopping centers, has several looted shops. National Guard troops were deployed on the streets, and an entire police department mobilized for the first time in 25 years.

That's what Los Angeles woke up to this morning, when an overnight curfew attempted to stifle the mob rule that dominated most of Saturday. The protests marked the fourth consecutive day of activity, and there is little to indicate that passions and violence will cool in the coming days.

For a fragile city still in an economic recovery from the pandemic's two-month shutdown of business, the arson, looting and general chaos of Friday and Saturday is a blow that will make it much more difficult for Los Angeles. to revive.

Related story National Guard deployed to Los Angeles amid protests, looting; Governor Declares State of Emergency in City and County – Update

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti held a press conference at 4 p.m. Saturday to offer a delivery to protesters, expressing the hope that everyone will simply stop any violent action. He scoffed at the idea of ​​bringing in the National Guard, saying that's not what the city is about. Hours later, he pleaded with Governor Gavin Newsom to send troops and declared a state of emergency.

Garcetti's misinterpretation of the street situation in the city and the mood as the protests unfolded was just one step on the road to chaos on Saturday night. The police stretched, having to cover looting activities throughout the city. More than 550 people were arrested on Friday at the center's protest activities, and it is as if at least several hundred people were arrested on Saturday.