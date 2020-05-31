Los Angeles curfew extended through Sunday – Just under 400 arrests on Saturday – Up News Info

Los Angeles will be under a citywide curfew for the second consecutive night on Sunday, as the city continues to grapple with protests related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police Chief Michel Moore said there were "hundreds of thousands of property damage" related to Saturday's protests, which were concentrated in the Fairfax area on Beverly Boulevard and 3rd Street before moving to Beverly Hills and other areas. He said there were "just under" 400 arrests related to Saturday's protests, which followed Friday's 500 arrests for a close-quarters combat at the center.

Moore said Saturday's situation "had the potential to escalate," but that police efforts helped stifle that growth. He added that the police "were able to disperse people who were bent on further destruction." We hope Saturday is a different day. Instead, we saw it increase exponentially. ”

Moore said the National Guard would not be patrolling the streets, but would be stationed at various businesses, freeing up police to handle emergency situations across the city. "They would stay as long as necessary," he said.

Moore claimed that the looting and vandalism limited to those on foot as of Friday turned into "caravans" of car thieves who "moved from one place to another to loot businesses." The curfew allowed them to stop that activity, he said.

Garcetti said during his press conference Sunday that his escalation to move toward a city-wide curfew from one originally limited to the downtown Los Angeles area was the result of information from the field. He said he had "several" conversations with Governor Gavin Newsom about the National Guard before finally pulling the trigger to bring them in hours after he said he would not.

Several protests are scheduled for Sunday in Los Angeles. Moore said the main question of controlling them fell mainly on protesters. He added: "It is a new day on Sunday. A new opportunity."