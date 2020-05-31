Los Angeles County declares curfew amid mounting riots – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A county-wide curfew was issued in Los Angeles beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday at 6 a.m. Monday after a weekend of riots.

Why was a curfew issued?

The county-wide curfew was issued after looting in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Santa Monica and other cities in recent days after outrage at George Floyd's deadly arrest in Minneapolis.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died shortly after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck while being arrested. Floyd repeatedly said he was unable to breathe, prompting a cry of protest from protesters shouting "I can't breathe,quot; in cities across the country and the world.

City curfew against county

Residents must follow their curfew throughout the city if one has been established. Otherwise, the curfew will apply across L.A. County, according to L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

What are the restrictions?

The Executive Order signed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors states:

"No person … shall be on a public street, avenue, boulevard, place, walkway, alley, park or public area or unimproved private property in the county."

The order does not apply to law enforcement, emergency services, people traveling to and from work, homeless, or seeking medical treatment.

