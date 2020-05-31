Los Angeles County, city leaders called for peace as protests took a violent turn – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles community leaders called for peace on Saturday, as a fourth day of unrest unfolded across the city after George Floyd's deadly arrest in Minneapolis on Monday.

When Bishop of the City of Refuge Church, Noel Jones, urged Angelenos not to resort to violence, police sirens were heard outside, almost overwhelming his voice.

"This is too familiar an experience, and our suffering is real," said Noel, a Jamaican-American Pentecostal bishop. "But violence is not the solution. Crossing the corridor of our separation and the paradoxes that create the problems that feed this type of outburst, that is the remedy that we have to find to maintain peace. ”

As he spoke, thousands gathered in the Fairfax district to protest Floyd's death. Although the protests started peacefully, they eventually became tense when some resorted to looting and other acts of violence.

Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz also called for peace on Saturday, saying he wanted everyone to hear protesters' message about the death of George Floyd, but that destroying the property would not solve the problems at hand.

"I am absolutely heartbroken over the meaningless and vicious death of George Floyd," said Koretz. “That such terrible incidents still occur in the United States is devastating. Black lives are important, and this shouldn't be happening anywhere in our country …

"However, the violence and looting we saw last night were no less worrisome," Koretz continued. “The physical attacks on innocent residents, the efforts to burn down crowded residential buildings and the destruction of millions of dollars in property were also reprehensible. I have no sympathy or tolerance for such actions. "

Koretz said he asked Los Angeles police to "fully support peaceful protest, but to suppress criminal actions,quot; that may occur.

"Justice means that all the offending officers involved in the George Floyd incident are charged and arrested," Councilman Joe Buscaino said in a statement. "Peace cannot exist without justice. We have no peace in the United States because justice remains uneven in the United States. "

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva also encouraged the peace and asked residents to trust the handling of the Floyd case by the judicial system.

"All police chiefs … throughout the country expect the same, and justice will be done, but we must be patient while justice is done," he said, noting that his deputies are working alongside

LAPD to protect peace.

