Looted shops on Third Street Promenade as George Floyd's peaceful protest escalates to unrest – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – The stores were being looted on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, as a peaceful protest denouncing the deadly arrest of George Floyd has escalated into riots.

The protest started just after noon on Sunday and was largely peaceful, but as of 2 p.m., people were seen looting shops on 4th Street. Many were seen running from the Vans store with merchandise in their hands.

Not long ago, hundreds were marching peacefully. A small faction deviated from the march and began looting.

