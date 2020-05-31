Londoners unite in protests against police brutality

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
9

new uploaded video: Londoners unite in protests against police brutality

transcription

transcription

Londoners unite in protests against police brutality

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated in central London and marched to the United States Embassy in support of protests across the United States that started with the death of George Floyd.

Say his name! George Floyd! Say his name! George Floyd! Stop killing us! George Floyd! Without justice, there is no peace! Without justice, there is no peace! Black lives matter! Black lives matter! George Floyd! George Floyd! Black lives matter! Black lives matter! Black lives matter! Black lives matter! Black lives matter! Black lives matter! Black lives matter! Black lives matter! Black lives matter! Black lives matter!

Recent episodes in Latest video

Whether you're reporting on conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, or covering the latest style trends and scientific developments, Times Video journalists provide a revealing and unforgettable view of the world.

Whether you're reporting on conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, or covering the latest style trends and scientific developments, Times Video journalists provide a revealing and unforgettable view of the world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here