Live coronavirus pandemic updates: G7, Lake of the Ozarks, W.H.O., India, California

Merkel declined Trump's invitation to attend the G7 in person. So Trump postponed the summit.
President Trump told reporters on Saturday that he was postponing a Group of 7 meeting scheduled for the United States next month. Early Saturday, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany said she would not attend in person, citing concerns about the coronavirus.
Trump also announced that he wants to invite Russia to join the group.
Making the announcement after returning from the launch of SpaceX in Florida, he said he also planned to invite South Korea, Australia and India to the summit, and an adviser added that the idea was to bring together traditional allies to discuss China. He said he now wants to hold the meeting in September.
"I don't think that, like G7, it adequately represents what is happening in the world. It is a very old-fashioned group of countries," Trump said. But his decision to say he will unilaterally invite Russia, which was indefinitely suspended in March 2014 after the annexation of Crimea, is sure to inflame other member countries.
Holding the summit in June would have underscored Trump's message that the United States can reopen and that the worst of the coronavirus crisis has passed, even as many public health experts warned that a rush to do so could lead to a new wave. of infections.
But given that most international and even diplomatic travel has been on hold for months, his proposal surprised many foreign policy experts as whimsical. Summits of world leaders like the G7 generally involve hundreds of officials and support staff, as well as elaborate security.
In March, Mr. Trump It had announced that the June summit would take place practically as the coronavirus outbreak spread worldwide and international travel was reduced. But he changed plans this month, saying he could invite leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan to Washington, as a demonstration of a return to normality.
On Saturday morning, Ms Merkel's spokesperson said in an emailed statement that she "thanks President Trump for his invitation to the G7 summit in Washington in late June." As of today, considering the general situation of the pandemic, he cannot accept his personal participation, a trip to Washington. "
The United States Supreme Court rejects a California church's challenge to attendance limits.
The vote went 5 to 4, with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joining the four-member liberal wing of the court to form a majority. It was the court's first attempt to balance the public health crisis with the protection of religious freedom in the Constitution. It also expanded the court's commitment to the consequences of the pandemic, after rulings on voting in Wisconsin and the jails in Texas and Ohio.
"Although California guidelines impose restrictions on places of worship, those restrictions appear to be consistent with the First Amendment free exercise clause," wrote Chief Justice Roberts in an opinion that concurred with the unsigned ruling.
Judges Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch, and Brett M. Kavanaugh dissented.
The case was brought by the South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista, which said that Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, had lost sight of the special status of religion in the constitutional structure.
"The Covid-19 pandemic is a national tragedy," church attorneys wrote in their Supreme Court summary, "but it would be equally tragic if the federal judiciary allowed the,quot; fog of war "to act as an excuse to violate fundamental constitutional rights."
Defying the court ruling, a contingent of California evangelical churches said they would hold in-person services Sunday morning without regard to possible violations of state attendance limits. In Fresno, the Cornerstone Church website showed that registration was complete for its Pentecost service.
And the Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, California, plans to hold a church service on Sunday morning followed by a press conference with three pastors, the group's attorney and the city's mayor, Acquanetta Warren (a Republican who also is a member of the Church). Although the church occupancy is 3,200, It intends to limit attendance to 320 people, which exceeds state guidelines that no more than 100 congregants allow.
The main cities of EE. USA They are closer to reopening. But as global infections close to 6 million, warning stories abound.
Many of the most populous cities in the United States have begun to move cautiously toward reopening key businesses.
New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday that he expected New York City, where more than 20,000 people died from the virus, they would soon reach various benchmarks that would allow construction and nonessential retail manufacturing to somehow resume.
Washington and Los Angeles also announced plans to continue their reopens by allowing restaurants, hair salons, and hair salons to open, with new security guidelines.
Reopens occur as the virus' trajectory has evolved, both in the United States and around the world. New hot spots are emerging in rural areas and smaller cities where regulations have been lifted in recent weeks.
Globally, like the virus With the number of cases approaching six million, several countries have moved to ease the restrictions, even as new outbreaks continue to emerge, including in the regions where it had been contained:
In Brazil, Even with new cases continuing to rise and more than 465,166 people infected, authorities announced that São Paulo, the largest city in South America, would begin reopening this week.
In Iraq, all travel between provinces has been stopped a second time. Baghdad was almost completely still on Friday, and neighborhood blockades enforced orders to stay home.
In Israel, where schools reopened weeks ago, more than 100 new cases were reported on Friday, the level that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had warned would trigger the reinstatement of a strict lockout.
In Brittany, where more outdoor social gatherings will be allowed starting Monday and some schools are slated to reopen, at least three members of the government's top scientific advisory panel have publicly warned against relaxing restrictions.
"Security concerns,quot; amid protests shut down Los Angeles coronavirus testing centers on Saturday.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric M. Garcetti said Saturday that the city's coronavirus testing centers had closed that afternoon "due to security concerns,quot; after protests condemning the death of George Floyd escalated.
The death of 46-year-old Mr. Floyd, after being repressed by a Minneapolis police offer, and the riots he has caused have drawn painful memories in Los Angeles of the beating of Rodney King in 1991 and the riots that occurred at next year. the acquittal of the four policemen involved in the case.
Garcetti said he would not call for the deployment of the National Guard, which patrolled the streets of Los Angeles during those riots. "This is not 1992," he said.
The curfew is necessary to clear debris and restore order, Garcetti said.
Before the riots began in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, several hundred people reflecting the city's diversity (white, black, Latino, Asian-American) had protested peacefully.
After W.H.O. loses US support USA, the EU bends down.
The European Union said on Saturday it would continue to support the World Health Organization after President Trump announced on Friday that he was withdrawing support from the United States, and the bloc urged him to reconsider his decision.
"The WHO needs to continue being able to lead the international response to pandemics, current and future,quot;, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the main diplomat of the bloc, Josep Borrell, he said in a joint statement. "Actions that weaken international results should be avoided," they added. "We urge the United States to reconsider its announced decision."
Trump has said the health organization helped China cover up the coronavirus outbreak and that it was deliberately slow to react in the early stages of its spread out of deference or fear of Beijing. He has repeatedly said that the spread of the virus worldwide, and the consequent death toll, is ultimately the fault of China and the WHO, taking no responsibility for the more than 100,000 deaths it has inflicted in the United States. United.
The EU, which is a major funder of the organization, said it wanted "at the appropriate appropriate time, an impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation to review the lessons learned from the international health response to the coronavirus."
US public health officials have also reacted with alarm to Trump's decision.
"We help create the WHO," said Dr. Thomas Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who has worked with the organization since its inception in 1948. "Turning our back on WHO makes us us and the world less secure, "he added.
Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Senate health committee, said in a statement Friday that he disagreed with the president's decision to withdraw from the W.H.O.
"Withdrawing membership in the United States could, among other things, interfere with the clinical trials that are essential for the development of vaccines, that citizens of the United States and others around the world need," he said.
He added that withdrawing could also "hinder work with other countries to stop viruses before they reach the United States."
The organization itself did not have an immediate response on Saturday.
The Romanian Prime Minister pays a fine after breaking his own coronavirus rules.
Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban paid a fine on Saturday for breaking his own coronavirus restrictions, after a widely shared photo on social media showed him with other cabinet members smoking in his office and not wearing a mask.
In a statement, Mr. Orban admitted violating the closing rules on May 25, his 57th birthday, when some cabinet members gathered in his office after work.
"He followed the instincts of every parent and every parent, and I don't take it down for that," Johnson said at a news conference. "I think that in all aspects, he has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity."
But that account was questioned after The Observer and Sunday Mirror reported that Mr. Cummings and his family had been seen elsewhere on Easter Sunday.
Public transportation systems face an uncertain future in plans for people to return to their workplaces.
As states have moved to cautiously lift restrictions on workplaces, critical questions are emerging about the role of public transportation to help employees return.
Federal and state leaders have established guidelines under which businesses can start operating safely again, but in many places the transportation systems that bring workers and customers to businesses are still considered risky.
Advice to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aired this week urged employees not to use public transportation, instead recommending options like car-based individual commuting, which was previously widely discouraged as environmentally unsustainable.
The economic viability of many transit systems is also uncertain, as passengers have avoided already tense systems in recent months, and states and cities face huge budget deficits.
In New York City, the number of passengers decreased more than 90 percent, and the subway system was already working. on the brink of a financial crisis in April, about to lose $ 8.5 billion even after service cuts and a $ 3.8 billion federal bailout. This week Amtrak announced that it would need about $ 1.5 billion in federal funds to maintain "minimum service levels."
Many city officials have He framed the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to rethink urban design and move away from the traffic models built around car traffic. Cities like Boston, Minneapolis, and Oakland, California have closed some streets to drivers, encouraging pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
A participant in the Memorial Day weekend crowds at Lake of the Ozarks tests positive.
The Camden County Health Department, where the parties took place, He said in a press release on Friday that the unidentified person, a Boone County resident, tested positive last Sunday after arriving in the lake area the day before. Videos and photos posted on social media showed crowds of people mingling indoors.
When the footage from the event appeared, Lyda Krewson, the mayor of St. Louis, said: "It is irresponsible and dangerous to engage in such high-risk behavior just for fun during the extended holiday weekend."
The Camden County Health Department said in its statement that the person "was probably incubating a disease and possibly infectious at the time of the visit." He released a timeline of the person's movements and asked those who may have been in the area to get tested and self-isolate if they had symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, body pain, headache, nausea , vomiting, diarrhea and loss of taste or smell. "
The owner of one of the places listed in the timeline, a bar and restaurant called Backwater Jacks, previously said no laws were broken, though the images appeared to show people violating Gov. Mike Parson's state order requiring social distancing. , according to The Associated Press.
The Camden County statement said the Boone County Health Department was conducting an investigation, with the assistance of Lake area health departments.
India and Thailand are easing their blockades, but the outlook for both is bleak.
The country's interior ministry said the new rules, which would take effect on June 8, were part of a broader plan to reopen. Movie theaters and schools will remain closed, but people are now free to move outside of "containment zones," areas with a high number of infections.
The daily number of new infections in India is among the highest in the world, second only to Brazil, the United States, and Russia. The country has reported more than 170,000 total infections and 4,971 deaths.
India's struggles with the virus stand out as other South Asian countries have kept infections low enough to reopen them more aggressively. Thailand has begun reopening restaurants, and other companies, such as some lounges and gyms, are authorized to resume operations on June 1. Buddhist amulet markets, where people trade with small talismans, have also been authorized to open with measures of social distancing.
However, unlike India, Thailand is disproportionately dependent on the tourism economy as a source of income, and the country has suffered because tourists have been banned since inbound commercial flights were suspended in early April. The tourist ban will run until at least the end of June, jeopardizing up to 8.4 million jobs.
Authorities are seeking to monitor hot spots and prepare hospitals for new cases in New York.
As New York City looks to reopen June 8, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday that state officials were focusing on controlling the city's hot spots and preparing its hospitals for a possible second spike.
Since the end of March, the city has been paralyzed by the devastating weight of the outbreak, which has forced thousands of companies to close and nearly 900,000 people to lose their jobs.
Under Phase 1 of reopening, retail stores will be allowed to open for curbside or in-store pickup and nonessential construction and manufacturing can resume, sending up to 400,000 people back to work.
In the coming week, officials will focus on ensuring that the city's 11 public hospitals and more than 100 private hospitals have "augmentation and flexibility,quot; capacity to cope with a possible increase in new virus patients, Cuomo said. Saturday.
Cuomo said officials will also focus on the city's 10 ZIP codes with the highest infection rates, distributing hand sanitizers and masks and opening an additional test site in each ZIP code.
On Saturday, Mr. Cuomo also signed a bill to provide death benefits to family members of public employees who died from the coronavirus. "It is the least we can do," he said.
Tip in Japan: keep your voice down to avoid spreading the virus.
President Shinzo Abe lifted Japan's state of emergency on Monday, but his government is urging people to continue to avoid what he calls the "3 Cs,quot; – closed spaces where crowds are in the vicinity.
That's not a joke: the Japanese media has recently helped popularize the notion that speaking out loud may be related to increased aerosol transmission of the pathogen.
However, some emerging scientific research suggests that the transmission rate may also be linked to how, and at what volume, you speak.
Among the questions to be studied further, they wrote, is why some people are "super-senders,quot;; how far the drops travel once expelled from the mouth; and how fast they fall to the ground.
Should runners wear masks? Here are some tips for exercising safely.
With early phase reopening plans in many states allowing crowds to return to public parks and open spaces during the summer, visitors have increasingly been forced to consider opposing views on how to stay safe while exercising. .
Not helping is the Byzantine mosaic of notices that different cities and states have implemented. In most places, there are no hard and fast rules for those who exercise outdoors to wear face covers, although wearing a mask as a precaution and keeping a healthy distance is more or less recommended everywhere.
Many runners and cyclists find it difficult to inhale through the masks as their heart rate increases, leading some to do without them. This has raised questions about how to exercise safely, especially if you plan to venture into a busy area.
There is no scientific consensus on the importance of wearing a mask during exercise, mainly because very little relevant research has been completed. And to date, many of the most basic questions, such as whether more intense breathing increases the risk of spreading the virus (or the social distance radius to be observed), remain unanswered.
Still, runners can balance safety and personal comfort with some widely agreed-upon measures, such as wearing leggings or avoiding running directly behind someone for extended periods.
Other tips? Refrain from spitting, taking a wide place around others as you pass, and thinking twice before yelling at anyone who may be breaking the rules.
Some Canadians return to workplaces that may increase their risk of infection.
In Canada, an increasing number of store workers are back at work, after declining government orders that had closed most stores across the country, except in British Columbia.
In the meat packaging industry, staying on the job has brought not only widespread illness but also death. In High River, Alberta, a town in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, a Minnesota-based meat packing plant owned by Cargill has the largest single outbreak in Canada. More than 1,500 coronavirus infections and three deaths have been linked to the outbreak in the plant, most of them employed.
Another meat packing plant, in Brooks, Alberta, owned by JBS Brazil, is linked to hundreds of cases. And about 40 federal meat inspectors working at those plants also became infected, the union representing them said.
The structure of the meat packaging industry in the 21st century creates significant economic pressure to keep plants running. Sven Anders, an agricultural economist at the University of Alberta, said that the two plants in Alberta plus a Cargill facility in Guelph, Ontario, processed more than 95 percent of Canada's beef production, much of which is exports to the United States.
A Cambodian general in Mali is among the first virus deaths of the UN peacekeeping force.
A Cambodian senior general died of the coronavirus while on a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, Cambodian officials said Saturday, the second such death among stationed peacekeepers worldwide.
Major General Sor Savy, 63, who died Friday, was sent to the troubled African nation in April last year. Before the pandemic hit, forcing the United Nations to delay troop rotation, he and his team were scheduled to return home last month.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that Covid-19 had claimed its first two victims among the peacekeepers, but did not identify them by name. A peacemaker from El Salvador died of the disease on Thursday.
More than 95,000 men and women serve in 13 UN missions worldwide. UN officials say there are 137 confirmed cases of the virus among peacekeepers, most of them in Mali. Cambodia contributes around 800 troops to United Nations missions, including 300 in Mali. Two other Cambodian peacekeepers stationed there tested positive, Cambodian officials said.
"The death of Sister Savy is a great sacrifice by a Cambodian soldier on a humanitarian mission under the UN umbrella and the loss of a brilliant Cambodian soldier." A Cambodian Defense Ministry spokesman, Chhum Socheat, said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
Several outposts of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali have been sealed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. These include two bases in the ancient northern city of Gao and the riverside city of Mopti, which used to be resorts but whose more recent visitors often wear military uniforms or the well-known blue helmets of the peacekeeping forces.
The UN said that even stricter measures could be imposed, and Gao and Mopti had their blockades extended until June 4 and 11.
From 3,000 miles away, our correspondent watched the engines pack their lives.
"Hey, who are those men?" Luke, my 4-year-old son, said in a video call with his babysitter in Beijing, while looking at masked transport boxes.
Our babysitter was coordinating the packing of our furniture for storage because my family was trapped in Singapore, about 3,000 miles away.
Backstory: In March, China banned all foreign residents from returning, leaving us stranded in Singapore. My husband, Tom and I did not want to pay the rent for two apartments, so we decided to pack the only house that my two children had known.
The only problem was that Luke, desperate and nostalgic, still didn't know.
"They're helping us fix some things," Tom explained.
"What? Are all the doors broken?
"Yes."
A week before, our babysitter had toured our apartment and sent several video clips of our possessions: the pink balance bike Luke never rode, Liam's crib, Luke's fire bunk. Everything felt frozen in time. Our Pompeii
I couldn't decide how to broach the subject with Luke. He had always told her what was happening in the world (within reason), but Beijing was his world. and he still asked repeatedly, "Why did we stay in Singapore for so long?"
Then, while bathing him, I dove in. "Hey, do you know the men you saw in the video today? They were moving our things to a large warehouse." Pause. "And maybe someday, we can go back and get them back."
"Oh okay," Luke replied.
That's? I thought. It was a reminder not to pass on my anxieties to my children. Children hopefully will be fine.
In some nations, the coronavirus is not the only epidemic.
After a dengue epidemic sickened more than 100,000 people and left 180 dead in Honduras last year, authorities prepared for yet another spike in the mosquito-borne disease this year and wondered how they would cope.
Then came the coronavirus, launching the nation into a grueling public health battle on two fronts, a crisis reflected in numerous nations, particularly in the developing world.
In the Caribbean and Latin America, where the number of coronavirus cases has increased considerably, at least nine countries have halted some immunization activities, threatening efforts to control diseases such as polio, tuberculosis and measles.
Dengue is also affecting the nations of Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, another country heavily affected by the coronavirus. And in Africa, health officials are concerned about recent outbreaks of yellow fever, cholera, measles, and Ebola, among other illnesses.
Vaccination programs in at least 68 countries have been "substantially hampered," according to a statement released last week by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and Gavi, a public-private partnership that helps provide vaccines to developing countries. And the suspensions could affect about 80 million children under the age of 1.
The pandemic "has demonstrated the vulnerabilities of many countries in different ways," said Dr. Richard Mihigo, Africa coordinator of the World Health Organization's immunization and vaccine development program.
Many countries, he said, "have been almost on their knees, paralyzed."
Monkeys in India escaped with Covid-19 blood samples.
A troop of monkeys attacked a laboratory technician in a city near the capital of India, snatching blood samples from three coronavirus patients who were being treated at a university hospital.
The technician in Meerut, outside New Delhi, was carrying the samples for routine tests at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College on Tuesday when the monkeys attacked.
He gained widespread media coverage in India, most alarmed: aggressive monkeys are a problem, and many onlookers were upset that potentially dangerous medical samples were vulnerable.
"Los monos han sido una gran amenaza aquí,quot;, dijo el Dr. S.K. Garg, el director de la universidad. "Anteriormente, los pacientes mismos los alimentaban, y ahora parece que les falta comida y se desesperan,quot;.
Metraje de video Parecía mostrar a un mono masticando las muestras mientras se encaramaba sobre un árbol, y luego dejaba caer parte del botín al suelo.
El Dr. Dheeraj Raj, administrador principal de la universidad, dijo que el hospital planeaba suspender al técnico porque había filmado videos de los monos en lugar de regresar al trabajo.
"Estos son tiempos delicados,quot;, dijo.
En Ginebra, una ciudad conocida por su riqueza, una línea de una milla de largo para comida gratis.
Nuestro periodista con sede en Berlín Patrick Kingsley y Laetitia Vancon, una fotoperiodista del Times, conducen más de 3,700 millas alrededor de Europa para documentar los cambios en un continente que emerge de los bloqueos de coronavirus. Aquí está el último despacho, desde Ginebra. Léelos todos.
Las primeras personas llegaron antes de las 2 a.m.
A las 4 a.m., más de 100 personas esperaban en la oscuridad fuera del estadio de hockey sobre hielo.
A las 7 a.m., la línea se extendía por más de una milla, y al comienzo de la tarde del sábado pasado, casi 3,000 residentes de Ginebra, una de las ciudades más ricas del mundo, se habían filtrado a través del estadio para recibir un paquete de alimentos por un valor de alrededor de $ 25.
En términos médicos, Ginebra no se ha visto tan afectada por la crisis del coronavirus como otras áreas de Europa occidental. Pero la crisis ha sido ruinosa para los trabajadores indocumentados y mal pagados, a menudo olvidados en una ciudad mejor conocida por sus banqueros, relojeros y funcionarios de la ONU, y la mayoría de las personas de bajos ingresos han tenido que depender de la caridad para sobrevivir.
Finalmente, esa demanda llevó a voluntarios y funcionarios de la ciudad a establecer un banco de alimentos semanal en el estadio de hockey sobre hielo cerca del río.
Entre los que se alinearon el fin de semana pasado estaba Sukhee Shinendorj, un mongol de 38 años, que vivía en la cúspide de la pobreza incluso antes de la pandemia. Se había despertado a la 1 a.m. y caminó dos millas hasta el estadio para tratar de superar la línea. Pero varias personas ya estaban allí esperando.
"Catástrofe,quot;, dijo sobre su situación. "Es una catástrofe,quot;.
Detrás de él, en la oscuridad, un logotipo gigante de Rolex brillaba desde la sede del relojero al otro lado de la calle, una yuxtaposición absoluta en una ciudad que se ve obligada a reconocer sus profundas desigualdades sociales.
Lea el despacho completo de Patrick Kingsley desde Ginebra, junto con los otros despachos de la serie.
En los EE. UU., La prisa por inscribirse en las pruebas de admisión a la universidad bloquea el sitio web de la compañía de pruebas.
La pandemia continuó causando estragos en la industria de las pruebas de admisión a la universidad esta semana, ya que el sitio web que solía registrarse para el SAT se vio abrumado por la demanda acumulada de pruebas y ACT, la compañía de pruebas rival, anunció la reducción de costos relacionados con el virus.
La inscripción se abrió el jueves para los estudiantes que buscan tomar el SAT en agosto, septiembre y octubre, después de que las fechas de las pruebas de primavera se cancelaron debido al virus. Cuando los estudiantes se apresuraron a registrarse, el sitio web de College Board, que administra el examen, fue tan acosada que muchos solicitantes no pudieron pasar.
Los estudiantes ansiosos y sus padres se quejaron en Twitter de que el servidor se había bloqueado y dijeron que temían que los excluyeran.
El College Board respondió a los tuits el viernes por la tarde, un día después de que comenzara el aluvión de quejas, diciendo a los usuarios que "esperen interrupciones y demoras,quot;.
Los problemas de registro fueron los últimos en una serie de contratiempos para las compañías de pruebas. Un número creciente de universidades ha hecho que la presentación de puntajes SAT o ACT sea opcional durante la pandemia. Apenas la semana pasada, el prestigioso sistema de la Universidad de California decidió eliminar el uso de ACT y SAT en los próximos cinco años, un golpe potencial para las finanzas y la reputación de las compañías de pruebas.
En una señal del impacto financiero del coronavirus, el ACT anunció el jueves que pedirá a sus empleados que se ofrezcan como voluntarios para medidas de reducción de costos, incluida la reducción de sus horas de trabajo, tomar licencias o renunciar con indemnizaciones por despido. Dijo que no habría aumentos el próximo año y que se reducirían algunos beneficios adicionales.
La pandemia golpea un Yemen ya atrapado por una crisis humanitaria.
The coronavirus appears to have slammed into Yemen, a country staggering from five years of war, competing power centers, a health care system in ruins, widespread hunger and outbreaks of cholera and other infectious diseases.
But a denial of the outbreak in the Houthi-controlled north, the absence of clear authority in the divided south and the drying-up of aid everywhere have hobbled any hope of limiting the virus’s spread.
With little testing available and the government and hospitals in disarray, it is difficult to measure the virus’s true spread in a country where war has taken 100,000 lives, airstrikes have killed thousands of civilians and destroyed hospitals and schools, and U.N. officials have accused the Houthi rebels of diverting humanitarian aid.
And while some Health Ministry employees have pleaded with senior officials to release the true numbers so that emergency medical workers and the public can understand the gravity of the threat, the ministry said this week that other countries’ decisions to publicize their coronavirus counts had “created a state of fear and anxiety that was more deadly than the disease itself.”
“The people who are in power haven’t recognized or revealed the right information to the public,” said Osamah al-Rawhani, the deputy director of the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies, a Beirut-based think tank focused on Yemen. “And secrecy makes people do the wrong things because they’ve gotten the wrong message.”
Japan defied experts on testing, but its model seems to be working.
Medical experts worried that would blind the country to the spread of infection, allowing cases to explode and swamping hospitals. But Japan’s medical system has not been overwhelmed, and its government never forced businesses to close, although many chose to. This week, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared Japan’s battle against the outbreak a resounding success and took the country off a sort of “lockdown lite” that had lasted only a month and a half.
“By doing things in a uniquely Japanese way, we were able to almost completely end this wave of infection,” Mr. Abe said, adding that what he called the “Japan model” offered a path out of the global pandemic.
It’s still unclear, though, exactly what accounts for Japan’s achievement and what other countries can learn from it. Critics say Japan undercounted coronavirus deaths. And some warn that further waves of infection could undermine the government’s self-congratulatory pronouncements.
Stranger’s cough didn’t kill a London transit worker, the U.K. police conclude.
The police in Britain are to take no further action in the death of a ticket kiosk worker at one of London’s busiest railroad stations who tested positive for the coronavirus after being spat on and coughed at while at work by a man who claimed to have the virus.
Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn of the British Transport Police said in a statement on Friday that they were “confident” that the episode at Victoria Station had not led to the death last month of the employee, Belly Mujinga, 47.
The Transport Police said they had reviewed CCTV footage of what happened to Ms. Mujinga and interviewed those involved — including a potential suspect, a 57-year-old man from London. They concluded that “there is no evidence to substantiate any criminal offenses having taken place, and that the tragic death of Belly Mujinga was not a consequence of this incident.”
Worker safety is likely to be a top priority for Andy Byford, the former New York transit leader who is about to take charge of London’s main transportation agency. The agency, Transport for London, recently accepted a government bailout of 1.6 billion pounds, about $2 billion, on conditions including the restoration of full services within four weeks.
Here’s how to become a better reader.
Are you finding it difficult to sit down and read? You’re not alone. Here are a few strategies that can help you get more out of your next book.
Reporting was contributed by Ian Austen, Hannah Beech, Emily Cochrane, Ben Dooley, Melissa Eddy, Alan Feuer, Jenny Gross, Rebecca Halleck, Anemona Hartocollis, Maggie Haberman, Shawn Hubler, Makiko Inoue, Andrew Jacobs, Yonette Joseph, Annie Karni, Adam Liptak, Ruth Maclean, Apoorva Mandavilli, Donald G. McNeil Jr., Raphael Minder, Zach Montague, Sun Narin, Andy Newman, Richard C. Paddock, Robin Pogrebin, Suhasini Raj, Peter Robins, Alissa J. Rubin, Choe Sang-Hun, Marc Santora, Kai Schultz, Kirk Semple, Somini Sengupta, Daniel Slotnik, Rory Smith, Matina Stevis-Gridneff, Anton Troianovski, Vivian Wang, Sui-Lee Wee, Sameer Yasir and Vivian Yee.