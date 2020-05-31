Lin-Manuel Miranda regrets not talking about racial injustice in the United States

WENN

The creator of & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; apologizes for not taking a stand on racism, police brutality, and white supremacy in the past amid widespread protests in the US USA

Lin-Manuel Miranda He apologized for not taking an official position on police brutality, racism, and the problems of white supremacy.

The "Hamilton"The creator and his company partners have made it clear where the attacks on gay people are, but have never spoken about America's racial problems.

In the wake of ongoing clashes between police and protesters after the death of African Americans George Floyd At the hands of white Minneapolis police, Miranda has decided it is time to talk.

"That we have not yet firmly stated the indisputable truth that Black Lives Matter and denounce systemic racism and white supremacy of our official Hamilton channels is a moral failure on our part," says Miranda in a video posted on his channels. social networks.

"Hamilton does not exist without the black and brown artists who created, revolutionized, and changed the world through the culture, music, and language of hip hop. It does not exist without the brilliant black and brown artists of our cast, crew, and team of production that brings this story to life every time it is done. "

The writer, singer, and actor adds, "I'm sorry I don't push harder and faster and speak those truths under the Hamilton flag. As we live in a country where blacks are under attack for emboldened white supremacy, police brutality, and centuries of" Systemic anti-black racism, it is up to us in words and actions to defend our fellow citizens, it is up to us to do the work to be better allies and support each other. "

The video links to organizations like Black Lives Matter, the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color, and the Minnesota Freedom Fund.