‘Light‘ Em Up! ’: The video appears to show the police shooting rounds of paint at Mpls. Residents on their porch – Up News Info

– A video posted to Twitter Saturday night is going viral after apparently showing police in Minneapolis shooting rounds of paint at residents on their front porch after the curfew went into effect.

Tanya Kerssen posted the video on Twitter shortly after 9:30 p.m., showing what she says is the Minnesota National Guard and Minneapolis police sweeping her residential street in the Whittier neighborhood.

In the video, officers are seen approaching residents and repeatedly yelling at them to enter their home. After some demands, you can hear them scream "turn them on!" That's when an officer appears to shoot a round of paint at the residents, who run inside.

Meanwhile, a Up News Info photographer was hit by a rubber bullet and arrested by the State Patrol on Saturday night. He was released after a couple of hours.

The curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. in Minneapolis