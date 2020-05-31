LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and other Lakers share a message of unity with protesters

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and several of his Lakers teammates presented a united front in their Instagram stories on Sunday. The message was simple: "If you are not (with) us, we are not (with) you."

James, Davis, and company, of course, were referring to protests against police brutality that have assaulted the United States following the death of George Floyd under the knees of a former Minneapolis police officer.

Other Lakers players to share the message on Instagram included Danny Green, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Jared Dudley, and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Kyle Kuzma may not have shared the specific post, but he also spoke on Sunday with a long message.

"This is all disturbing because it has come to this," Kuzma wrote. "We all say as public figures that we need to use our platforms to help inspire and deliver positive messages, but I have to ask myself the question … Is that enough? During a global pandemic, we as a country should have been coming together as one, but we are divided once again due to the dislike and hatred of the key itself. Really? More than 400 years. Yes, there has been progress and we must recognize (that), but we have been told that it takes time The great-grandparents said it. The grandparents said it. The parents said it. WE ARE SAYING IT! Enough is enough. Defend something or fall in love with everything. "

James went one step further on his Twitter account, shared a video of a peaceful protest in Denver, and criticized the media's depiction of protests across the country as violent.