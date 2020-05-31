Lana Del Rey publishes and removes video of protesters in Los Angeles

Image: via Getty

Famous cop-dater Lana Del Rey has been step over the past week, and this weekend's national protests over police brutality and racist police have not prove to be a break for her.

Billboard reports that on Sunday Del Rey published two instagram videos showing people in Los Angeles protesting the George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police. A video showed a protester on top of a car with a sign saying "No juthere is no peace. "The other, however, showed that people apparently loot a local business, which, to be clear, is not something that someone with 16.5 million followers should publicly post if they consider themselves an ally.

Lana got scream. In a now-deleted Twitter post, Kehlani said:

. @ LanaDelRey, please delete your Instagram post, it's dangerous as a fuck and a very poor choice of times to post. Protest anyway, but DO NOT put people in danger with your huge platform. Oh, and flip your damn comments about the man.

Tinashe was a little more pointed:

[email protected], why are you posting people looting stores on your page, literally WHAT'S YOUR PROBLEM?

In Lana's defense, she deleted the second video. But please, celebrities (and not celebrities!), refrain from posting identifiable videos and photos of protesters, particularly if they are doing something technically illegal"Organizers have concerns about their safety, and this is not the motherint to draw the attention of the police to them. If you want dox bad actors, the cops have much of material for you.