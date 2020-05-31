Lana Del Rey called Kehlani for posting looting videos

WENN

The hit maker of & # 39; Summer Sadness & # 39; faces criticism from other artists for sharing violent videos amid protests against racial injustice in the US USA

Kehlani has pointed to King's wool for posting pictures of looters shoplifting during the Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

The "Summer Sadness" singer was among the celebrities who took to the streets to join the activists before the protests turned violent, documenting what she saw and posting images to Instagram.

While many fans applauded her for taking civil rights matters seriously, Kehlani took offense at the content of the videos she was sharing, accusing Lana of risking the safety of those in the images.

"It is dangerous as f ** k and a very poor choice of times to post," he tweeted Sunday. "Of course, he protests, but DO NOT endanger people with his massive platform."

It seems Kehlani's comments were taken seriously when Del Rey quickly removed his initial images of the looting.

Instead, he posted scenes of the protests, including images of a destroyed car.

Lana was not the only pop star to participate in the protests in Los Angeles on Saturday. Halsey and Ariana Grande They also shared images of themselves involved in the protests.

Ariana and her friends enjoyed a peaceful demonstration on Saturday afternoon, while Halsey and her boyfriend flashed Yungblud They were shot with rubber bullets when the police opened fire on activists.

Halsey turned to social media to document the tough actions of the riot police, claiming that he had to help other protesters avoid injuries.