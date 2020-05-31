Lady Gaga criticizes "fool,quot; Donald Trump for failing everyone in a passionate message about the murder of George Floyd and the fight against racism.

The singer has just joined the list of celebrities who criticized the current president for his reaction to another case of police brutality that led to the tragic death of George Floyd. It is no secret that the country has been outraged and Donald Trump's poor response, while expected, has left much to be desired, however!

Lady Gaga turned to social media to express her frustration at how she's been dealing with the whole thing, dragging Trump down and holding nothing back as she did so!

At the same time, his message was also supposed to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole and raise awareness of what happened to George Floyd.

‘The voices of the black community have been silenced for far too long and that silence has proven to be deadly over and over again. And no matter what they do in protest, they still find themselves without compassion on the part of leaders meant to protect them. Every day people in America are racist, and that's a fact, "Gaga wrote on the first slide of her post.

Then he criticized the president and criticized the way he has been dealing with the murder and the protests that have followed.

‘We have long known that President Trump has failed. He has the most powerful position in the world, but offers nothing more than ignorance and prejudice as black lives continue to be taken. We know he is a fool and a racist, since he took office he is feeding a system that is already rooted in racism and racist activity, and we can see what is happening. "

The star made sure to encourage her followers to join the black community during this time, now, more than ever!

She emphasized that ‘WE MUST show love for the black community. As a privileged white woman, I vow to support that. As a privileged community, we have not done enough to combat racism and defend the people killed by it. "



