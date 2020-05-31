KUWK: Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian back together after Sofia Richie Split?

Ever since Scott Disick and Sofia Richie split the reports began to spin and the man went on a trip with his ex and baby mom, Kourtney Kardashian, people have been wondering if there is any chance that the man and the Keeping star Up with the Kardashians get back together. Now inside information claims to know the real state of your relationship!

While they aren't necessarily trying to go public, it's no secret that the former couple has spent much more time together than usual.

This occurs after Scott parted ways with Sofia Richie, so naturally people started speculating!

Furthermore, some reports have even claimed that the young model felt Scott did not love her as much as he loved Kourtney!

Now, a source argues through HollywoodLife that ‘Scott will always love Kourtney, but at the end of the day, they both know they are better off as parents than partners. He will always put her on this pedestal and has never loved another woman the way he loved her. It was that first feeling of true love. Romantically, it won't happen, but they are the best parents and friends and they just want each other to be happy. "

‘They just don't work well as boyfriend and girlfriend. Scott has a special place in his heart that is a little different than Kourtney, but he knows it is better that they are not together. Kourtney also has a love for Scott, but again, not in a romantic way. Scott will always be a family and Kourtney will always be there for him, "they continued to serve.

Shortly after their separation, Scott joined Kourtney and the children in Utah for a great Memorial Day weekend.

Then the man spent his birthday with her and the rest of the Kardashians, who made sure to have a great party through him.



