Khloe Kardashian vows to use her privilege to fight for black rights

Khloe Kardashian is no longer silent.
The founder of Good American turned to social media to pay tribute to George Floyd in light of his death earlier this week, while addressing racism in the United States.
"In the past few days, I have written and rewritten this many times. The words feel empty, or somehow not enough, but I cannot sit quietly," he said. keeping up with the Kardashians star shared in his statement.
"Like many of you, I am angry, heartbroken, and upset about the murder of George Floyd," Khloe's message started on Instagram. "We have seen this many times. Black people have been discriminated, victimized and killed for far too long, and have demonstrated superhuman resistance to constant adversity."
"It is incomprehensible to me that it is 2020 and that people continue to restrict, stereotype, harm and oppress people of color, and that racism is a constant reality," he continued. "It breaks my heart to think that parents have to teach their children how to stay alive."
"I continue to pray for equality for all, understanding and love," he added. "I continue to hope that together we can get help getting justice for George and his family, and for all black Americans who have been killed, abused, mistreated and ignored."
Khloe promised to do her part, especially as she acknowledges that she is privileged "in more ways than one."
"I will use that privilege to fight for you. I will not let George Floyd's name be forgotten. I will speak and speak against discrimination without fear and stronger than ever," he said.
Closing her detailed statement, she signed, "Change MUST happen! Black lives do matter! We can, we must, and we will change the future."
Khloe is not the only celebrity to have issued a response to Floyd's death, which occurred on Monday after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during his arrest and refused to get off after Floyd repeatedly stated that couldn't breathe. Meanwhile, three other officers were left doing nothing. Moments later, Floyd died.
In light of national news and protests Harry Styles, Vanessa Bryant, John Boyega and many others have used their platform to share their thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement, racism in the United States, white privilege, and more.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020431 / rs_634x1024-200531130244-634-kobe-bryant.cm.53120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1095184″ alt="Kobe Bryant"/>
Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant
"My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again. # ICANTBREATHE,quot; Vanessa Bryant wrote next to a picture of Kobe Bryant, which was taken in 2014. "Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let's share and accept the beautiful qualities and similarities that we all share as people. Eliminate hatred. Teach respect and love for all. at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change: register to VOTE. Don't use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER ❤️ ".
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 650px,quot; data-width = "650,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020430 / rs_1024x1024-200530142855-1024.harry-styles.ct.053020.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1095157″ alt="Harry Styles, George Floyd, famous reactions"/>
Harry Styles / Instagram
Harry Styles
"I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and every day because I am white," he wrote. Harry Styles on Instagram, along with an image that said "Black Lives Matter,quot;. He continued: "Not being racist is not enough, we must be anti-racist. Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes. I stand in solidarity with all who protest. I am donating to help pay the bail for the arrested organizers. Look inside, Educate yourself and others. LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE AND VOTE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. BLACK LIFE MATTERS. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020431 / rs_1024x759-200531165059-1024_Elaine_Welteroth_mp_5.31.20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1095198″ alt="Elaine Welteroth, The 76th Venice Film Festival, 2019″/>
Stefania D & # 39; Alessandro / WireImage
Elaine Welteroth
"Do not condemn what you do not understand. Do not condemn the response of people to pain that you have never had to feel. Do not condemn a fight that you are not part of. #BlackLivesMatter," he wrote. Elaine Welteroth, former EIC of Teen Vogue, in a thread on Twitter. "A war has been waged against the lives of blacks in the United States. And it has been building over time right in front of our eyes. Now that we have reached a tipping point, a different type of movement is underway # TimesUp that calls white and not -Blacks act to save black lives. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 472px,quot; data-width = "472,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019328 / rs_634x872-190428112427-634-travis-scott-something-in-the-water-2-042719.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "1000423″ alt="Travis Scott, something at the 2019 water festival"/>
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for something in the water
Travis Scott
"As I pass, thinking, trying to find something to ease the pain …" Travis Scott wrote on Instagram. "There are hardly any words that I can think of to adequately express, or can use to repress, this enraged feeling that we continually lose our brothers and sisters to brutality at the hands of the officers, or anyone with wrong intentions for our good. The anger we all feel is from direct personal experience and the constant pain of wanting our voices to be heard. To be seen as equal and human, too. We have to change and reform police policy in our United States cities. , and there must be responsibility immediately! Especially when officers abuse their power to the point of taking a cruel life. My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and all who have suffered losses due to this type of injustice and brutality. nonsense. Me and the team will do our best to make sure these issues are addressed in the long term. Thank you Bun for answering this morning already help me discover ways I can help move forward. Love. See you soon! "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020431 / rs_1024x759-200531164833-1024-Jessica_Biel_mp_5.31.20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1095195″ alt="Jessica Biel, Instagram"/>
Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel
"The past few weeks have been heartbreaking … primarily because the racism and blatant injustices we have seen lately have happened many times before," he wrote. Jessica Biel On Instagram. "We have allowed inequality to be part of the United States for too long, and it has NEVER been acceptable. As allies, we have to do more. While the obvious and understandable reaction is to be angry and fight hatefully, we also need to remember that we are the more powerful together Please talk We want EVERYONE to live freely and peacefully This hatred we are seeing is the result of a deep systemic problem, but we are not powerless Link in my bio to find ways to keep local prosecutors and elected officials responsible ".
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191010 / rs_634x1024-191110181747-634-Kevin-Hart-PCA-WInners.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1047388″ alt="Kevin Hart, 2019 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs 2019, Winners"/>
Alberto Rodriguez / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kevin Hart
"You can't ask for peace if you are not willing to give JUSTICE … people want JUSTICE. It is that simple … Throw all those policemen in jail NOOOOOWWW. That is taking action … Blank! !! This is what we want to see ….. JUSTICE ", he wrote Kevin Hart in Twitter.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018229 / rs_634x1024-180329110913-634-Celine-Dion-Schiaparelli.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 899132″ alt="ESC: Celine Dion"/>
Best Picture / BACKGRID
Celine dion
"It's hard to find the words …" Celine dion he wrote in a statement on Instagram. "The tragedy, the injustice breaks my heart. I can't even begin to imagine what George Floyd's family is going through. As many have already said, it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist. Change a long time ago. Racism and brutality must end. It is everyone's problem, everyone's fight. And I pray that together we can find peace. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019124 / rs_634x1024-190224145708-634-2019-oscar-academy-awards-red-carpet-fashions-miranda-lambert.cm.22419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output- quality = 90 "data-id =" 984079″ alt="Adam Lambert, Oscar 2019, Academy Awards 2019, Red Carpet Fashions"/>
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
Adam Lambert
"#blacklivesmatter #policebrutality I am reviewing the comments in this post and am appalled at the handful of ignorant, right-wing, muffled comments that accumulate into negative arguments," he wrote. Adam Lambert On Instagram. "It is one thing to have an opinion, but there are some of you who are no longer welcome in my diet. To be clear: I am not supporting violence and destruction, I am supporting the right to anger … to refuse to bow. When it comes to human rights issues, I refuse to support any opposition. Anyone who responds to BLACK LIVES MATTER w "All lives matter,quot; is a jerk. You should know why that is problematic now. If you don't "t, stop looking at my posts and educate yourself. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20181018 / rs_634x1024-181118171140-634-kesha-2019-governors-awards-me-111818.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 958013″ alt="Kesha, Governor's Awards 2019″/>
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Kesha
"I never felt that it was my place to comment on the issue of racist police brutality, and that is part of the problem. What is happening in this country right now is horrible," the singer wrote. "The murder of black people, because they are black, by the police, or anyone else is a tragedy every time. I have never had to fear for color or skin, and I know it is something I will never understand. That is white privilege. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020225 / rs_634x1024-200325121424-634-khloe-kardashian-widget-2019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1082112″ alt="Khloe Kardashian, Kardashian widget, 2019″/>
Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment
Khloe Kardashian
"Like many of you, I am angry, heartbroken, and upset about the murder of George Floyd." Khloe Kardashian shared. "We have seen this many times. Black people have been discriminated, victimized and killed for far too long, and have demonstrated superhuman resistance to constant adversity."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020431 / rs_634x1024-200531164920-634-Jana_Kramer_mp_5.31.20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1095196″ alt="Jana Kramer, Instagram"/>
Jana Kramer / Instagram
Jana Kramer
"It is time for a change … a change in our world," he wrote. Jana Kramer On Instagram. "I just had a very open and honest conversation with @mickeyguyton and we are going to record an episode tonight so it will air tomorrow because everyone needs to hear our convo we just had … if you have any questions you want to know please write comments and we can have that conversation. Darkness can't drive out darkness … only light can do that. Hate can't drive out hate … only love can do that "-Martin Luther King,quot;.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191027 / rs_634x1024-191127121352-634-Melissa-Benoist-red-carpet-2019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1052225″ alt="Melissa benoist"/>
MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Melissa Beniost
"I promised a friend of mine this week that I would no longer be silent, that I would show solidarity with my voice and my actions, not just with my heart. That is not just a promise for him," said the actress. . "This burden is too much for black people to bear alone. I am more than embarrassed that they have had to bear it for so long." She added: "I am about to bring a child into this world, and this is not the world that I want him to know."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016918 / rs_1024x759-161018124346-1024-2celebrity-rams-fans.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 759342″ alt="Lebron James, fans of the famous Rams"/>
London Ent / Splash News
Lebron James
Captioning a split photo of Floyd pinned to the ground and Colin Kaepernick kneeling in protest with the caption: "This … is why,quot; Lebron James wrote: "DO YOU UNDERSTAND NOW !! ??? ¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿? o?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019124 / rs_634x1024-190224164214-634-2019-oscar-academy-awards-red-carpet-fashions-lady-gaga.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "984288″ alt="Lady Gaga, Oscar 2019, Academy Awards 2019, Red Carpet Fashion"/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Lady Gaga
"Right now is a critical time for the black community to be supported by all the other communities so that we can stop something that is inherently wrong by the grace of God or any creator you believe in or not believe in." shared. "I urge people to speak softly, speak with passion, inspiration and impress the importance of this issue until the systems that keep us sick die, rather than the people we love."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019716 / rs_634x1024-190816110246-634-Mandy-Moore-Fashion-Police.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1024980″ alt="Mandy Moore, Fashion Police"/>
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Janelle Monáe
"When will most of the protests and outrages be led by white people and police everywhere? These people are killing us. Why are OUR voices and outrage BIGGER THAN YOURS during these times? WE DIDN'T DO THIS. I'm tired of US WHO SHOULD DO THE WORK THEY SHOULD BE DOING " Janelle Monáe Expressed in Twitter.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201741 / rs_634x1024-170501191327-634.Rihanna-Best-Beauty-Met-Gala-2017.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 807180″ alt="ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Rihanna"/>
Timpone / BFA / REX / Shutterstock
Rihanna
"For the past few days, the sheer scale of devastation, anger and sadness I have felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Seeing my people being killed and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy spot in my heart ! " wrote Rihanna on Instagram, along with a photo of George Floyd. "To the point of staying away from social media, only to avoid hearing again the agony of blood in George Floyd's voice, begging over and over for his life! The look of temptation, pure joy and climax in the face of this fanatic!, killer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, chasing me !! I can't avoid this! I can't get past an ambulance stopping, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing what's hindering him? Is this so fucking normal? If intentional MURDER is the proper consequence for "drugs,quot; or "resistance to arrest,quot; … then what is the proper consequence for MURDER? "#GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor,quot;.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191123 / rs_1024x759-191223105052-1024-kylie-jenner-stormi-christmas-EB-12-23-2019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "1058286″ alt="Kylie Jenner, Stormi Christmas Present"/>
Youtube
Kylie Jenner
"Since watching the most devastating and utterly heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week, I have been unable to get his face and words out of my mind." Kylie Jenner wrote on Instagram, along with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. "I will never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people go through throughout the country every day, but I know that no one should have to live in fear and no one deserves a death like George Floyd and many others. Speaking a long time ago It is delayed,quot;. for the rest of us. We are currently dealing with two horrible pandemics in our country, and we cannot sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. I fear for my daughter and hope for a better future for her. my heart breaks for the family and friends of George Floyd. Don't let him forget his name. Keep sharing, keep looking, keep talking, because it's the only way we can come together to help bring this much-needed change and awareness. Rest in peace, George Floyd. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019928 / rs_634x1024-191028162453-634-jennifer-lopez-the-morning-show-premiere-me-102819.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "1043747″ alt="Jennifer Aniston, Fashion Police Widget"/>
Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock
Jennifer Aniston
"This week has been heartbreaking for many reasons," he wrote. Jennifer Aniston, along with a video of the deceased James Baldwin On Instagram. "We need to recognize that racism and brutality in this country have been going on for a long time, and it has NEVER been good. As allies, who want equality and peace, it is our responsibility to make noise, demand justice, educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love. How much more time are we willing to let go unchanged? HOW MUCH LONGER? Send FLOYD to 55156 and sign the @colorofchange petition to have all four officers assassinated #GeorgeFloyd arrested. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019716 / rs_634x1024-190816110246-634-Mandy-Moore-Fashion-Police.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1024980″ alt="Mandy Moore, Fashion Police"/>
Christopher Polk / Variety / Shutterstock
Mandy moore
"George Floyd was killed on Monday by 4 officers in Minneapolis. The video is abhorrent. He should be alive. Being killed by the police is the sixth leading cause of death for black youth in this country," he said. Mandy moore On Instagram. "White friends: We cannot allow our discomfort, ego or belief that this work does not include us, prevents us from recognizing our privilege and that we have the burden of dismantling white supremacy. We do. We cannot be complacent. We cannot remain silent We need to have this conversation with our families, friends and coworkers. Let's put outrage into action. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 508px,quot; data-width = "508,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020430 / rs_801x1024-200530142643-634.dwayne-johnson.ct.053020.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1095154″ alt="Dwayne Johnson, George Floyd, celeb reactions"/>
TheRock / Instagram
Dwayne Johnson "The Rock,quot;
"In the past few days I have been stunned trying to understand George Floyd's death. The video. The plea to breathe. The insensitive response. Racism. The murder. This is our ongoing illness. I have had police in my family." . Good men, "he wrote Dwayne Johnson on Instagram in a long post. "And there is a police code, which gives you the authority to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, he is no longer a threat, with your brothers in his arms watching and fighting for say, "please, I can't breathe,quot; when your knee is over his neck … not his back, but his neck, cutting his air. The police code must become a moral code. Code of ethics. HUMANITY code. Know that if you don't "relax, then that man is going to die. So when you decide not to relax, your intention is to kill. And that was it. George Floyd said "officer I can't breathe,quot; as he struggled to breathe. He said these words a total of 15 times. Not even once. Not twice. 15 times. These officers will be charged, I am sure of that. They will be responsible. But then, where is the greatest responsibility? Leadership for healing. Most importantly, leadership towards EQUALITY. We finally win when we can normalize equality. I am very sorry for the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. The process begins now. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #NormalizeEquality ".
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016728 / rs_634x1024-160828170150-634-justine-skye-mtv-vmas-arrivals.82716.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 745426″ alt="Justin Skye, MTV VMA 2016″/>
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Justin Skye
"Every name that tends to the hands of police brutality and / or racism in this country becomes more and more discouraging." Justine skye wrote on Instagram. "As I sit with friends discussing the absurd tragedies that happen every day and wonder what we can do, I can't help but think … what can we do? Spread the situation, protest (cause more tragedy for our brothers and sisters What it is so difficult for our government to understand and WHY the hell are they doing nothing about it? I pray that we try to raise young people to be better, to make this country a better place. God help us, watch over us and the #georgefloyd's family and friends. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019830 / rs_634x1024-190930162409-634-cardi-b.cm.93019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1036830″ alt=”Paris Fashion Week Celebrity Sightings, Cardi B”/>
Shutterstock
Cardi B
"Enough is enough! What will it take? A civil war? A new president? Violent unrest? He's tired! I'm tired! The country is tired! You don't fear people when you do this, you just show how you are a coward! and how America is not really the land of the free, "he wrote Cardi B On Instagram.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019101 / rs_634x1024-191101081932-634-Reese-Witherspoon-LT-110119-shutterstock_editorial_10461619b.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 10446 data-id = "10446″ alt=”Reese Witherspoon, Fashion Police Widget”/>
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Reese witherspoon
"At dinner last night, my 7-year-old son asked why all the adults were so upset. We talked to him about what happened to George Floyd. Being a white mother trying to explain racism and intolerance to her white son, it did. " "I don't understand why someone would treat another human being that way, it was heartbreaking," he shared. Reese witherspoon On Instagram. "But it is not as heartbreaking as being the victim of one of these senseless, violent and inconceivable crimes. It is not as heartbreaking as being one of the families who have suffered loss, harassment and discrimination on a daily basis. It is not as heartbreaking as being a mother who lives in fear of what will happen to their children in this world.
I grew up going to church. They taught us that we were all equal in God's eyes. We all breathe the same air. We all bleed the same blood. But that's not what I grew up seeing. It was so difficult for me to reconcile the difference between what I was taught in church and what I see in the world. I don't want that for my children. Or by yours.
We have to be held accountable for what is happening in this country. What happened to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, and many others, cannot happen without justice. Talk to your children about racism, privilege, bigotry and hatred. If you're not talking to them, someone else is. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202101817-634-bafta2.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069202″ alt=”John Boyega, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
John Boyega
"This just burns,quot;, actor John Boyega tweeted. "It appears to be an endless cycle. Assassins must be severely charged. Even in the face of death, this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "487,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020430 / rs_1024x555-200530142949-1024.penn-badgley.ct.053020.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1095158″ alt=”Penn Badgley, George Floyd, celeb reactions”/>
Penn Badgley / Instagram
Penn Badgley
"I'm only talking to whites. Especially the noisy ones, because I listen to you. And above all, to myself," he wrote. Penn Badgley On Instagram. "We cannot * not * have internalized the racism of our society. Are there other white people who consider 'the problem'? I think the rest of the human family can no longer bear our impatience with each other. We have to listen, learn and be teach each other. This doesn't mean social change equals emotional work, but it starts there when you wake up and ends there when you go to sleep. Every day. This is part of what sustains a constructive and lasting construction. social change . #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter ".
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505141423-1024-celebs-class-of-2020-billy-eilish.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090319″ alt=”Billie Eilish, celebrities and class of 2020″/>
MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Billie eilish
"We have to tackle hundreds of years of black oppression,quot; Billie eilish He wrote in the long Instagram statement criticizing the All Lives Matter movement and calling for white privilege. "The motto of #BlackLivesMatter doesn't mean that other lives don't. It is drawing attention to the fact that society clearly thinks black lives don't matter. And they do. It means Black. Lives. F-cking. Matter. Matter of black lives. Matter of black lives. Matter of black lives. Say it again. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020016 / rs_634x1024-200116174340-634.bella-hadid.ct.011620.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1063823″ alt=”Bella Hadid, beret”/>
Pierre Suu / Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Rest in peace #GeorgeFloyd. This has to stop. It's hard to watch such a gross video. It's hard to think that this is still happening. " Bella Hadid He began his in-depth post on Instagram. "But it's the reality. And these police officers must be held to account to the maximum for their obviously unpleasant and horrible actions. I feel so sick, sad and sorry for George Floyd and his family. There is nothing that anyone can tell me that makes this I find it remotely correct, "he continued. "He was a peace activist and a man of respect and promise. There is no reason for anyone to be treated that way, especially someone who is not aggressive. Please spread this message."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2020022/rs_634x1024-200122175431-634.gigi-hadid.ct.012220.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data-id =" 1065873″ alt=”Gigi Hadid, Semana de la moda de París 2020″/>
Imágenes de Rindoff / Charriau / Getty
Gigi Hadid
"Enfurecido. Enfermo. Afligido. Pero nunca sorprendido. Esto sucede con demasiada frecuencia, y los videos que se vuelven virales no son eventos aislados,quot;. Gigi Hadid escribió en Instagram. "Parece que solo cuando son captados por la cámara, los fanáticos y los ASESINOS incluso son,quot; investigados "o despedidos … desafortunadamente, la única forma en que las cosas comenzarán a cambiar es si todos estos monstruos racistas, ignorantes (distintivos y / o no) tienen que enfrentarse las consecuencias: tras las rejas. && no es solo un problema con hombres negros asesinados por policías … es un problema cada vez que vemos que son tratados, incluso en situaciones no violentas, MUY CLARAMENTE diferente de muchos de muy alto riesgo incidentes que involucran a hombres blancos; es un problema que el presidente está haciendo declaraciones públicas peligrosas sobre el cumplimiento de los disparos de los manifestantes, justamente enojado por otra muerte innecesaria de otra persona negra y una justicia exigente donde es 100% necesario … "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 490px,quot; data-width = "490,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2020430/rs_773x1024-200530142724-634.shawn-mendes.ct.053020.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data-id =" 1095155″ alt=”Shawn Mendes, George Floyd, reacciones celeb”/>
Shawn Mendes / Instagram
Shawn Mendes
"Me siento mal del estómago,quot;, escribió Shawn Mendes en un comunicado en Instagram este fin de semana. "Escuchar el sonido de su voz pidiendo ayuda es escalofriante y el rey me rompe el corazón. Lamento que esta injusticia siga ocurriendo … Como persona blanca, no solo reconozco que esto es un problema, sino que Soy parte del problema. Es hora de que TODOS los humanos exijan un cambio. Esta debe ser la pelea de TODOS. Necesitamos comenzar a escuchar realmente y ayudar a amplificar las voces negras. Dar a conocer sus luchas y rechazar el racismo ".
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/202045/rs_1024x760-200505142043-1024-celebs-class-of-2020-kelly-rowland.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data-id =" 1090321″ alt=”Kelly Rowland, celebridades y clase de 2020″/>
Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock
Kelly Rowland
"No puedes luchar contra el odio con odio, y estoy cansado de estar enojado …" Kelly Rowland dicho en Instagram. "Simplemente no entiendo."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/201873/rs_1024x759-180803132030-1024-ayesha-curry-mv-8318.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data-id =" 929987″ alt=”Curry Ayesha, Curry Steph, Curry Riley “/>
Pottery Barn Kids
Steph Curry
"GEORGE FLOYD. Si esta imagen no te molesta y te molesta, entonces idk,quot;, escribió Steph Curry en Instagram. "He visto a mucha gente hablar y tratar de expresar lo hartos y enojados que están. Todos bien y bien, pero es la misma realidad en la que vivimos. George Floyd. George Floyd. George tiene una familia. George no merecía morir. George pidió ayuda y fue simplemente ignorado, lo que habla en voz alta y clara de que su vida negra no importaba. George fue asesinado. George no era humano para ese policía que lentamente y deliberadamente tomó su vida lejos. #georgefloyd ".
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2020411/rs_1024x759-200511135701-1024-Selena_Gomez_MP_5.11.20.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data-id =" 1091422″ alt=”Selena Gómez”/>
Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images
Selena Gómez
"He pasado las últimas 24 horas tratando de procesar todo esto,quot;, escribió Selena Gómez en Instagram. "Nada de lo que digan nadie puede recuperar lo que sucedió. Pero podemos y debemos asegurarnos de tomar medidas. Se nos han quitado demasiadas vidas negras durante demasiado tiempo. Merecen algo mejor. Merecen ser escuchados. Todos necesitamos para hacerlo mejor y no quedarse en silencio mientras continúa esta injusticia. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #icantbreathe ".
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/202019/rs_634x1024-200209181559-634-ava-duvernay-vanity-fair-oscar-party-2020.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data-id = "1071841″ alt=”Ava DuVernay, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020″/>
Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
Ava DuVernay
"Te merecías tu aliento, tu dignidad, tu vida,quot; Ava DuVernay expresado en Twitter. "No morir en la calle, asesinado por la rodilla de un policía blanco en tu cuello. Te mereces nuestras lágrimas, nuestras oraciones, nuestra rabia, nuestra acción. Debemos actuar, por ti, y por todo eso, no había cámaras presentes. Debemos. #GeorgeFloyd ".
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/202045/rs_1024x760-200505141334-1024-celebs-class-of-2020-eva-longoria.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data-id =" 1090318″ alt=”Eva Longoria, celebridades y clase de 2020″/>
Gregory Pace / REX / Shutterstock
Eva Longoria
"¡¿Por qué? !!!!!!! ¡Mi corazón duele cada vez que leo las noticias! ¿Cuándo se detendrá esto? ¡Por favor, ayuden a nuestro país a recuperar su humanidad! Todos somos humanos que merecemos ser protegidos,quot;. Eva Longoria escribió en las redes sociales. "No asesinado. Por favor, no escribas ningún comentario estúpido. Si no te indigna, deja de seguirme,quot;.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2019719/rs_634x1024-190819091121-634-Ciara-JR-81919.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data-id =" 1025312″ alt=”Ciara”/>
Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com
Ciara
"Mi corazón no puede soportarlo, viendo lo que le pasó a #GeorgeFloyd,quot; Ciara tweeted. "Esto es inquietantemente similar a la muerte de #EricGarner. Tiene que haber un punto de parada en el proceso de arrestar a alguien. No tiene sentido,quot;.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 496px,quot; data-width = "496,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2020430/rs_782x1024-200530142512-634.kim-kardashian.ct.053020.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data-id =" 1095153″ alt=”Kim Kardashian, George Floyd, reacciones celeb”/>
Kim Kardashian / Instagram
Kim Kardashian
"Durante años, con cada horrible asesinato de un inocente hombre, mujer o niño negro, siempre he tratado de encontrar las palabras correctas para expresar mis condolencias e indignaciones, pero el color que me otorga el color de mi piel a menudo me ha dejado. Siento que esta no es una pelea que realmente puedo enfrentar por mi cuenta. Hoy no, ya no " Kim Kardashian escribió en las redes sociales.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/20191018/rs_634x1024-191118114735-634-taylor-swift-billbaord-woman-of-the-decade-EB-11-18-2019.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output- calidad = 90 "id-datos =" 1049781″ alt=”Taylor Swift, Premio Billboard Woman of the Decade”/>
Valheria Rocha
Taylor Swift
"Después de avivar los fuegos de la supremacía blanca y el racismo en toda su presidencia, ¿tiene el descaro de fingir superioridad moral antes de amenazar con la violencia?‘ Cuando comience el saqueo, comenzará el tiroteo '??? Te votaremos en noviembre. @Realdonaldtrump ". Taylor Swift wrote on Twitter después Donald trump criticó las protestas en todo el país.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 432px,quot; data-width = "432,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/201823/rs_634x952-180303134656-634-viola-davis-pre-oscars-party-030218.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data-id =" 892215″ alt=”Viola Davis, fiesta previa a los Oscar 2018″/>
Michael Kovac / Getty Images para Johnnie Walker
Viola Davis
"Esto es lo que significa ser negro en Estados Unidos. Probado. Convicto. Asesinado por ser negro,quot;. Viola Davis wrote on Twitter. "Estamos dictados por cientos de años de políticas que han restringido nuestra existencia y aún tenemos que seguir enfrentando los linchamientos modernos. Aquí está la cosa … Estados Unidos nunca será grandioso hasta que podamos encontrar una manera de hacerlo. para trabajar para TODOS !!! "Defino conexión como la energía que existe entre las personas cuando se sienten vistas, escuchadas y valoradas '……. RIP George Floyd,quot;.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2019128/rs_1024x759-190228052905-1024-lady-gaga-emd-022819.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data-id =" 985945″ alt=”Lady Gaga, Jimmy Kimmel Live”/>
Youtube
Lady Gaga
"Mi corazón se rompe por George Floyd, su familia y por la gente de Minneapolis,quot;, escribió Lady Gaga in Twitter. "Asesinato es asesinato. Los policías también son ciudadanos, las mismas reglas deberían aplicarse a ellos. Esto es absolutamente horrible y si el alcalde y el fiscal no lo intensifican, es un mal ejemplo para todo este país,quot;.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/201959/rs_634x1024-190609140644-634-demi-lovato-pride-me-6919.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data-id =" 1011346″ alt=”Demi Lovato, Orgullo 2019″/>
Demi lovato
"This is not right. And it will not stop until everyone does their part. Especially the whites. I said it recently and I will say it again, don't let your discomfort around social problems prevent you from speaking for those IN DANGER. And the reality is, until this STOPS COMPLETELY – THE BLACK COMMUNITY WILL CONTINUE LIVING IN DANGER " Demi lovato escribió en las redes sociales. "HAZ TU PARTE. ESTO TE INVOLUCRA TAMBIÉN. #GeorgeFloyd, espero que RIP, porque no es justo, ya que muchos no hicieron su parte para asegurarte de que vivías en paz,quot;.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2020212/rs_634x1024-200312171001-634.justin-bieber.ct.031220.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data-id =" 1079541″ alt=”Justin Bieber”/>
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Justin Bieber
"ESTO DEBE PARAR,quot; Justin Bieber escribió en las redes sociales. "Esto me pone absolutamente enfermo. Esto me pone furioso porque este hombre murió. Esto me pone triste. ¡El racismo es malvado! ¡Necesitamos usar nuestra voz! Por favor, gente. Lo siento, GEORGE FLOYD,quot;.
Junto con publicaciones y donaciones, muchas celebridades también se han unido a las protestas a nivel nacional. Vea quién ha participado aquí.