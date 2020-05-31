Khloe Kardashian vows to use her privilege to fight for black rights

Khloe Kardashian is no longer silent.

The founder of Good American turned to social media to pay tribute to George Floyd in light of his death earlier this week, while addressing racism in the United States.

"In the past few days, I have written and rewritten this many times. The words feel empty, or somehow not enough, but I cannot sit quietly," he said. keeping up with the Kardashians star shared in his statement.

"Like many of you, I am angry, heartbroken, and upset about the murder of George Floyd," Khloe's message started on Instagram. "We have seen this many times. Black people have been discriminated, victimized and killed for far too long, and have demonstrated superhuman resistance to constant adversity."

"It is incomprehensible to me that it is 2020 and that people continue to restrict, stereotype, harm and oppress people of color, and that racism is a constant reality," he continued. "It breaks my heart to think that parents have to teach their children how to stay alive."