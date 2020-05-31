Kelly Rowland gets tearful when she feels & # 39; desperate & # 39; for racial injustice in the US USA

Instagram

The Destiny & # 39; s Child singer says she is angry and hurt by racially fueled police brutality in the United States when riots erupted across the country.

Kelly Rowland She fought back tears when she spoke about racial injustice in the United States during a recent interview.

First Child of destiny star reflected on the death of the African American man George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who knelt down on his neck and prevented him from breathing.

People around the world have been calling for change and attacking racially fueled police brutality, with ongoing riots in the area, and Kelly confessed that she is "angry, hurt (and) desperate" at the situation in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"But then sometimes I look at my son and think, hell, no. I have to go on and what do I need to do?" she said. "(I'm) feeling for the families who have to go through all this. The communities, all their emotions, (just) make me angry. There are so many things that I feel, like everyone else."

She continued: "Yesterday I was angry, like a redhead, and then last night, it was difficult to sleep. I'm happy that she's really bothering us as she is now, because that's when the action happens."

"But we have to have a way to move together, if that makes any sense. We need a way to move together, because if we move and we are only acting out of all this anger, madness, and excitement, (it won" t work). We have to be collected and unified. "

The "Commander" star continued to reflect that there are "years and years of oppression and depression" of African American communities, insisting: "That is why we are having a difficult time with all of this. There is so much trauma. Even seeing it every day is Traumas. What is this going to do to us in 10 years? We're looking at it. How can he not be horrified? "

She added: "If you are not black, you should be appalled. If you are not black, you should move. You should say something, post something."