Keeping up with Kardashians season 18 (KUWK) will be the quarantine season as KarJenners filmed themselves

Things are getting a little crazy for Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK) Season 18 thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic. The season returned on March 16, 2020 and has been on hiatus after airing six episodes and ending on April 30, 2020. The Coronavirus pandemic closed Hollywood and sent the KarJenners to the comfort of their mansions where they practiced (best if possible). their ability) social distancing. Now, reports say that when the show returns in September, there will be at least two full episodes that were filmed while Khloe, Kris, Kylie, Kim, and Kourtney were hiding in their homes. There are even reports that a messaging service has been handing over a new iPhone to the Kardashians and Jenners weekly for their filming duties.

While they seem to have found a way to get around the pandemic and "keep the show going," there are plenty of reports that suggest things are not going well in the personal lives of Kardashians and Jenners. The only one that hasn't come under much scrutiny lately is Kendall Jenner.

Reports say Kim and Kanye's marriage is on the verge of failure and Kim found herself trapped at home with four more children than she could bear.

Kourtney is faced with not wanting to be on the show and tries to help Scott Disick overcome his personal problems.

Khloe has been quarantined with Tristan Thompson and, while ready to create an interesting drama on the show, a new woman and another scandal have entered the scene and Khloe is in the midst of a potential legal battle.

Most shocking of all is what is happening with Kylie Jenner. She's been kicked off the Forbes billionaire list and accused of tax fraud! There is now a potential investigation underway that could lead to criminal charges!

What do you think about all the drama that goes on with the Kardashians and Jenners? Are you waiting for the return of season 18 or do you think it's time to keeping up with the Kardashians to end?

