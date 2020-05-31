Katy Perry says 2017 witness relative business failure impacted her mental health

Katy Perry released her album, Witness, in 2017, but it didn't work as well as she and her label expected, Yahoo Music reported today. According to the media, her album did not perform well commercially compared to some of her previous work, the result of which left her in a difficult position, mentally.

During a conversation with Sunrise, Katy explained that "getting out of Witness,It was a difficult time for her. She says she was very "upset and clinically depressed." The result of her commercial failure finally led her down a very different path, the artist commented.

She says she had to realize how much of her self-esteem was validated by others, either directly or indirectly from her career. The 35-year-old woman explained to the interviewer that she realized that her career was not everything.

His career as an artist is only part of who he is, not the sum total of his being. As a result of her epiphany, Katy says that some of the most beautiful songs and music she has ever created came up, and she is tremendously grateful for the experience.

According to Yahoo Music, One of the boys, Teenage Dream, and Prism, all spawned several successful singles, but Witness It failed to achieve the same level of success and impact not only on the charts but also on the general culture.

Perry is currently preparing to release his next album in August. It will be their sixth album. A single he released from the project was "Never Born White," in which he also revealed his pregnancy in the music video.

Right now, she and her man, Orlando Bloom, are preparing to have their first baby together, a girl. The star said she has been learning to become a good mother very quickly in quarantine.

Bloom already has a child with another woman, Miranda Kerr. Her son's name is Flynn and she is 9 years old. These days, Miranda Kerr is married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.



