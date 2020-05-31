Katrina Kaif talks about how tasks are divided between her and Isabella

Shortly after the shutdown began, Katrina Kaif shared a video on how to wash dishes without wasting water. He also shared some silly videos of his sweeping and mopping the house.

Two months after the shutdown, Katrina revealed in a recent interview that the initial excitement of it all has not gone away, but the tasks are still ongoing. Speaking of cooking and cleaning, Katrina talked about how she's not very good with cooking skills and her sister Isabella is better at it. She said, "It all starts with, 'We're going to cook something. Why don't we * cook * something this Sunday?" that ".

He also talked about his first attempt in the first days in the kitchen and said:d: “That day was a confusing day. We had followed a recipe and we couldn't determine if it was a dosa or a pancake or a dosa pancake. "

To compliment her sister's culinary skills, Katrina added: "I do help with the cut, but I have to admit, I'm not on top when it comes to the creativity part." She is very good. When she gives it to me, she says, "This is as good as what we get in those health food cafes." I'm really impressed. "