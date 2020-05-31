Kanye West is a horrible boss? That is the question that many people ask because of the statements made by his former security guard Steve Stanulis and other experts who are spilling the beans. This isn't the first time Steve and others have talked about what it was like to work for the 42-year-old rapper and fashion designer. According to Steve, life with Kanye was pretty terrible. In fact, he said that he would never work with him again and has been talking about many details about Kim and Kanye behind the scenes. At one point Kanye threatened to sue Steve, but he is still talking and others are too.

If you believe what the reports say, it all comes down to ego with Kanye West. Multiple sources claim that Kanye has to be right and have the last word. Even when it comes to small and trivial things, Kanye won't listen to others and things should be done their way. Life & Style stated the following in its next issue on June 8, 2020.

"He has all these people trying to advise him, but he rarely listens to anyone and if he disagrees with someone, he won't think twice about firing him at the time."

You can see a Daily Mail report on how Kanye West is reported as boss below.

The bodyguard claims that he would never work with Kanye again. Hahaha I think the feelings are mutual considering that Kanye fired him. Now you want to wash the smh dirt #Kanye West #KimKardashian https://t.co/AGYUIGa19S – Ethel Ledbetter (@Miss_Ethel) May 16, 2020

Life & Style continued to cite its unidentified source.

"No one knows what mood Kanye is going to be in. He has the personality of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. At one point he's super friendly, and the next, he's throwing a tantrum in front of everyone. It was a really toxic environment for to work ".

Kanye West threatens to file a $ 10 million lawsuit against his former bodyguard Steve Stanulis https://t.co/EeCKZX4xgS pic.twitter.com/T5uSXR4Q1C – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 26, 2016

Kanye West is not the only one under scrutiny for the type of work environment they are providing. Right now, Ellen DeGeneres is facing accusations that she is one of the baddest people in Hollywood and some of her previous employees have described working for her as unbearable.

What do you think about the report? Do you believe what is being said about Kanye West? Do you think he can be one of the worst people to work in the world?

