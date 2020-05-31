Kaleb McGary of the Falcons apologizes for a & # 39; wrong & # 39; tweet on George Floyd's protests

Falcons offensive lineman Kaleb McGary apologized for a now-deleted tweet he sent about protests happening in the United States.

Protesters have rallied across the country, expressing their frustrations after George Floyd's death in Minnesota. Some protests have turned into riots in certain parts of the country, and this has led many to express their thoughts online.

In response to the violent protests, McGary tweeted the following.

"So, in response to a sad and senseless death. People burn police stations and innocent business … those involved have done no better than the police who claim to hate. Congratulations."

Kaleb McGary's now deleted tweet https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f7/15/kaleb-mcgary-tweet_vwd5hxmzwr4s1jphhuidk52f8.png?t=1803473722,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



McGary later expanded his thoughts in response to someone.

There is nothing wrong with protesting, even the riots can be understandable in donation situations. But when it becomes the looting and burning of innocent people's businesses, it ceases to be "the voice of the oppressed,quot; and begins to be an excuse for hateful violence. – Kaleb McGary (@KalebMcgary) May 29, 2020

Tweets from the 2019 first-round draft pick sparked outrage among his fans and others. A person touched it up in a KKK hood, others called it MAGAry and some Falcons fans wanted the team to take action. The outrage eventually led him to take the tweet and offer an apology.

"One sad and meaningless death is too much and this trend has to stop," McGary tweeted. "I know that I will never experience the same feeling that some of my brothers and sisters feel and I cannot pretend that I will. I apologize for my wrong choice of words and the pain they caused, that was not my intention. I admit that I should not have said what I said and I'm learning from this. "