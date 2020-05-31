Justin Hartley was seen kissing former Y,amp;R co-star amid Chrishell Stause's divorce

We are star Justin Hartley filed for divorce from his wife Chrishell Stause six months ago, and it appears he already moved in with one of his exes. Young and restless Co-stars This week, cameras saw Hartley kissing a mysterious woman, and numerous media claim the woman was actress Sofía Pernas.

TMZ They obtained the photos showing Pernas leaving Hartley at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute, and shared a kiss before he entered. Pernas returned a few hours later to pick up Hartley. US Weekly USA has confirmed that the former co-stars are dating.

Hartley and Pernas were both in Y,amp;R A few years ago, along with his separated wife. Hartley played Adam Newman from 2014 to 2016, Pernas played Marisa Sierra from 2015 to 2016, and Stause had a three-month run in the summer of 2016 as Bethany Bryant. When Stause joined the soap opera CBS in May 2016, she and Hartley were dating at the time.

Hartley and Stause were married in 2017 at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California; But, just two years later, the 43-year-old actor filed for divorce. Hartley was previously married to Lindsay Korman, and they share a 15-year-old daughter named Isabella.

Hartley cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing in November 2019, and also listed the separation date as July 8. However, in his statement filing, Stause mentioned the separation date as November 22, the date he filed. Since then, she has removed the words "wife,quot; and "stepmother,quot; from her social media profiles, and the cameras followed her during the separation from the Netflix series. Sell ​​Sunset.

Post-Stause episodes during the divorce filing and aftermath have yet to be released, but were teased at the end of Season 2, which fell earlier this month. Stause recently said Entertainment tonight that she doesn't expect to see those episodes.

"Obviously it's not something I'm waiting for, but it follows our real life," Stause explained. "Where the show begins, that was my life and unfortunately you are going to follow the journey of that: the good and the bad."

As for Sofía Pernas, she was born in Morocco and moved to California with her family when she was just five years old. After growing up in a multilingual home, Pernas now speaks four languages: English, Spanish, German, and Arabic.

After your season Young and restless with Justin Hartley, Pernas has appeared on shows like Jane the virgin. And, she will be the main character in the new CBS adventure series. Blood and treasure.



