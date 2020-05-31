"Justice needs to be served,quot;: JayZ calls Governor Walz on George Floyd's death investigation – Up News Info

Governor Tim Walz received a phone call Sunday from famed JayZ wrapper, about justice for the death of George Floyd that sparked protests, riots, and protests across the city and nation this week.

Walz revealed part of their conversation, noting that JayZ said, "Justice must be served here. Justice needs to be served."

"It was incredibly human. He was not an international JayZ celebrity, he was a father and, frankly, a black man with visceral pain that he knew, "Walz said.

Walz has asked Minnesotans to connect with their neighbors today to find peace. He wants to show the world how Minnesota responds to the crisis.

Four days after George Floyd's fatal arrest, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested. Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman announced that he had been charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter.

Walz now says he would like to see the other three officers charged in the George Floyd case.

Walz and other leaders are characterizing what happened to George Floyd as "murder,quot; by the police. He says he needs to call things the way they are, but is concerned about damaging the legal case.

