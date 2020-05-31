JR Smith explains a video that emerged from his fight with an alleged protester

JR Smith is letting people know that he is not one or both. In anticipation of a video he knew would come to light, JR turned to social media to explain what happened between him and an alleged protester on Saturday.

JR explained that the man he was seen fighting with in a video obtained by TMZ broke a window of his vehicle in a residential area, outside of where the organized protests were taking place.

"I chased after him and yelled his a **," exclaimed JR. "So if the video comes out and everyone sees it, I chased after him and yelled his a **, he broke my window."

JR said this was not a hate crime and that he has no problem with anyone and that he just wanted to clear the air before people saw the video. You can watch JR talk about it and a clip from this fight below:

There have been no reports of criminal charges against JR related to the matter and the alleged protester who reportedly wrecked JR's vehicle has not been identified. We will keep you informed of any updates.

