Josh McKee finally responds to Mackenzie McKee's accusations of cheating!

Earlier this month, Mackenzie McKee went to her Facebook page to accuse Josh McKee of cheating on her, and now, the Teen Mom star has finally broken her silence on her claims. This is what the man had to say!

The father of two shared an image that included a quote that said: "Worry about your own sins, because God will not ask about mine." I'm only here for comments. "

Well, speaking of comments, fans quickly noticed the one he wrote below!

‘People, I've been through the timbre of that damn show, this is nothing new to me. I understand that everyone is angry about what they read on the Internet or see on television. "Okay?" But if you're going to come see me with what little you really know, know your damn facts! And know that this is not a one-sided ball game, "he said.

As for Mackenzie, she had made it clear in her post that she was ready to end their marriage.

This happened after the woman found out that her husband was allegedly cheating on her with none other than her own "close cousin,quot; Ashley!

The obviously upset woman wrote that the two of them had torn her family apart, as not only was Josh hurting her but her cousin as well.

Not to mention, she found out about the alleged affair just a few weeks after her mother's passing, so it's safe to say that it all hit her ten times harder!

According to Mackenzie, while still in mourning, Josh became increasingly distant and even made her feel like "a phenomenon for crying and being depressed."

‘Now I am opening my eyes to the horrible man that Josh has been. He was a lie, "she said after noting how surprised she was to learn that she was sleeping with a member of her own family.



