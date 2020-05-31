Josh Lucas's ex-wife claims he cheated on her: "I deserve better than this!"

The ex-wife of Sweet Home Alabama actor Josh Lucas, Jessica Ciencin Henríquez accuses him of not being faithful to her! The New York Times writer went to her Twitter account to post a rather emotional statement detailing everything!

The two have been divorced since 2014, but judging from what she said, it really seems like they had reunited, only to be fooled soon after!

He started his letter by mentioning that "exes are exes for a reason."

Jessica then revealed what that reason is!

‘Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive them more than you normally would. Makes you believe they are better than they are. But it really takes a human being to cheat on your partner (correction: now ex-partner) in the midst of a pandemic. Thanks for reminding me why I left you in the first place. I deserve better than this. Our son deserves better than this. "

And that was not all! She continued her message by addressing all the women, encouraging them and reminding them that they would not be alone if they had experienced similar situations.

She recognized that there are many like her who settle for much less than they deserve for the sake of their children.

She and Josh share a 7-year-old son and have been very open about their shared parenting experiences in the media.

Jessica even wrote a column for Time titled: 'Raising my son with my ex-husband is the hardest thing I've ever done', in which she argued against the idea that shared parenting is easy, a Despite how many other celebrities you make it look like.

As for her marital status after the divorce, Jessica was obviously suggesting that she and Josh had rekindled their romance in their post, but an unidentified source tells People that that's not the case, which would also mean that she didn't. trap! The actor has yet to respond to his ex's claims!



