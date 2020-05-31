Jon Jones tweets that he is giving up the UFC title in a wage dispute – Up News Info

Jon "Bones,quot; Jones tweeted Sunday that he is giving up his UFC title in a salary dispute.

"To the light heavyweight title: veni, vidi, vici," Jones tweeted, using the Latin phrase "I came, I saw, I won," attributed to Julius Caesar. When asked if he was giving up his title, he tweeted "Yes."

When one of Jones's 2.3 million followers on Jones suggested that he was doing more damage than the UFC, Jones replied, "I get hurt every time I go out and hit my head and I don't feel like my pay is worth it anymore." .

Jones, 32, had been thinking about a fight with heavyweight Francis Ngannou, but said the UFC didn't want to pay him enough. UFC President Dana White said the fighter wanted "crazy,quot; money, citing claims of $ 15 million, $ 20 million and $ 30 million.

"He can do whatever he wants to do. He can sit, he can fight, he can do anything, "White said Saturday night after an event in Las Vegas. Jon Jones can say what he wants publicly. It is your God given here in America. He can say whatever he wants. And when you're ready to go back and fight, you can do it. "