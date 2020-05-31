Jon Jones says he's & # 39; revoking & # 39; the UFC light heavyweight title

Jon Jones said Sunday he will "revoke,quot; his UFC light heavyweight championship, in yet another escalation of his feud with UFC President Dana White.

Jones posted tweets Sunday stating that he had finished as a starter and, perhaps, as a UFC fighter.

Bones out, when you see me on the streets just call me JJ 🤙🏾 – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

To the light heavyweight title Veni, vidi, vici – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

His comments followed his latest request to White to release him from his contract, after the UFC chief responded to the champion for alleged contract demands.

White suggested that Jones requested $ 30 million for a "super fight,quot; with Francis Ngannou, matching a figure that heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder reportedly received for his last fight with Tyson Fury. Jones denied making such demands, but White told reporters in Las Vegas that he would have no reason to lie.

However, Jones then turned to social media to return White's fire, urging him to put his money where his mouth is.

The reporter asked Dana to display the text messages, instead, she gave her a 55-second reply talking about why she would lie 🤷🏾‍♂️ – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

At no time did I demand anything of you, Dana, I simply asked for a super fight and asked for compensation. You were the one who started speaking publicly about the negotiations and showing the world how much you've been hiding from your athletes all this time. – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Hunter and I had a very respectful conversation, I love how you try to paint this picture of me being an angry guy disrespectfully demanding money. And then take my affairs out of the cage to justify being paid tens of millions for years – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

You're talking about all those important things about not worrying, put your money where your mouth is and free me from that contract – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

White earlier cut out a frustrated figure after being asked again about Jones.

"(Jones) had a great conversation yesterday with Hunter, my attorney, who is very close to Jon Jones and likes him. They have a good relationship. Yesterday they had a good conversation," White said Saturday night. "It is what it is. I really don't care. I couldn't care less, to be honest with you.

"You can do whatever you want. You can sit. You can fight. You can do anything.

"Being the best of all time doesn't mean you get $ 30 million. Being able to sell yes. Jon Jones has done many things to himself. In one of his tweets, he said I tainted him. Did you taint you? good job fogging you up. I didn't do that. "

White added: "Hunter said to him, 'You can go in and scroll through the numbers. I'll walk you through the numbers.' And he says, 'I don't give an f, what are the numbers. I want what I want, and that's it. "This is not how life works."

Sporting News' Tom Gatto contributed to this report.