John Lennon's widow approves the cover of & # 39; Imagine & # 39; by Carlos Santana

Yoko Ono praises the performance recorded by the iconic guitarist and his wife Cindy Blackman Santana to raise money to feed the hungry in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

Carlos Santana and his wife, Cindy Blackman SantanaI have received compliments from Yoko Ono for his reinvention of John LennonThe classic of "Imagine".

The widow of the late Beatles icon is excited about the couple's new charity, which benefits WhyHunger and SongAid organizations in an attempt to help feed hungry people who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. .

"Now more than ever, it is important that we all come together to ensure that no one in our world goes hungry," Yoko Ono said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "I am thrilled that Imagine's beautiful portrayal of Cindy Blackman Santana and Carlos Santana is helping to kick off this important campaign and bring my late husband John Lennon's vision of a peaceful, hunger-free world to this critical cause."

The cover of Santanas' "Imagine" is the first in a series of songs by a series of artists, to appear on a weekly SongAid playlist, and the proceeds will benefit the WhyHunger Rapid Response Fund. Other artists participating in the campaign include Tom MorelloDarrylDMC"McDaniel, the Cultivators from Hell, the Silkroad set with Yo-Yo Ma, Wilco, Steve Miller, and more.