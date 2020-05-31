John Legend on where his friendship with Kanye West lies

John Legend and Kanye West They are not as tight as they used to be.

In a new interview with the UK newspaper. The Sunday Times, Legend opened up about how her relationship with him Jesus is king The rapper has been dissolved in recent years.

In 2018, West took a public stance in support of the President. Donald trump, to which Legend asked him to reconsider. In response, West tweeted screenshots of friends' private text messages.

Following the interaction, there have been ups and downs in his public speaking, often leaving Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen in the middle.

A year later, Legend told him Vanity Fair: "I am not trying to disown Kanye because I still love him and I love everything we have done together creatively. But we were never the closest friends."

However, they were close enough that Legend performed at Kimye's wedding in 2014. Legend also attributed much of his musical success to his relationship with West, saying that the then-producer was instrumental in securing his first record deals.

Legend currently says that while he and West are not best friends, their political disagreements are not exactly to blame.

"I don't think we're less friends because of Trump," said Legend. The Sunday Times on Saturday. "I think we're doing our thing. He's in Wyoming. I'm here in Los Angeles. We both have growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think he's just part of the natural cycle of life." .