John Hickenlooper hits the airwaves in the US Senate race. USA Against Cory Gardner

United States Senate nominee John Hickenlooper released his first television ad on Sunday, an encouraging message titled "We Are Colorado,quot; promoting the state's economic resurgence during his time as governor and advocating for economic equity.

Sitting on a porch outside his Denver home, the Democrat looks at the camera and, for 30 seconds, explains that Colorado had the best economy in the country when he left office last year. As Congress is now trying to rebuild an economy devastated by the closure of a pandemic, it says it should do it "from the bottom up."

"Instead of making loans to large corporations, they should help small businesses stay in business," says Hickenlooper in the announcement. "Instead of internal agreements, they should help families who are struggling."

Hickenlooper will face Andrew Romanoff in a Democratic primary on June 30. The winner will face Senator Cory Gardner, a Yuma Republican, in early November.

"After months of embarrassing videos, embarrassing embarrassments and serious ethical issues, Hickenlooper is coming off the bench with nothing but hot air," said Jerrod Dobkin, a Gardner campaign spokesman. "Meanwhile, Cory has secured life-saving personal protective equipment, COVID-19 test kits, and small business loans to help Colorado residents overcome this crisis."

Romanoff's campaign says he hopes to launch an ad "very soon." On Wednesday, the liberal challenger told his followers in an email that he had just finished filming a television commercial and hoped to raise $ 120,000 to broadcast it.

"No amount of publicity can mask the fundamental divide in this race: between our grassroots campaign for Medicare for All and a Green New Deal, and two corporate candidates who oppose our progressive agenda," Romanoff said of Hickenlooper and Gardner on Sunday. .

Hickenlooper's campaign says he will spend more than $ 100,000 to broadcast his ad. The campaign did not say when the ad was filmed, but claimed it came in strict accordance with state and municipal health guidelines. According to the campaign spokesman, everyone on set kept a distance of six feet away and wore facial covers, and Hickenlooper wore a mask between shots.

The announcement's debut comes a day before the state's Independent Ethics Commission decides whether to enforce a subpoena against Hickenlooper and force him to testify at a hearing on Thursday. Hickenlooper's lawyer believes his client should not have to testify until the two can be in the same room together.

"It is clear that he is more comfortable with a film crew than answering questions from the commission or voters about his use of private planes paid for by companies and a Maserati limousine in violation of the Colorado Constitution," said Joanna Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the National Republican Senate. Committee.

Hickenlooper is now the second candidate for the US Senate. USA On reaching the waves. Gardner released a television ad in mid-May, a lighthearted summary of his efforts to obtain surgical masks abroad. Last week, a campaign finance reform group alleged that the ad violated ethical rules; Gardner's campaign flatly denies this.