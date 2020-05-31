John Cusack was beaten by police for filming a burning car

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Hi-Fi & # 39; reveals that he was sprayed with pepper and attacked by police while he was caught amid clashes between police and protesters in Chicago.

Up News Info –

"High Fidelity"star John Cusack He was hit with pepper spray during a Black Lives Matter protest in his native Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night, May 30, 2020.

The masked actor found himself in the midst of a clash between activists and police in the city and was attacked by police officers trying to disperse the crowds.

After turning to social media to reveal that he had spoken to several police officers and greeted them for "not escalating violence," the 53-year-old actor shared images of police officers "coming at me with batons" and hitting his bike for "filming a burning car. "

John also captured a video of looters breaking into city stores and the mayor of Chicago. Lori Lightfoot He called for a nightly curfew to keep people off the streets.

Cusack also turned to his social media channel to suggest that the street violence that was reflected in 40 US cities. USA It would continue until next week.

"(I) would be very surprised if this is a one or two day event," he added. "This could well be the beginning of the end of the disgusting Trump era, thank God it feels like a torrent of outrage, a wave that peaks (sic)."

More than 250 people were arrested during the violent protests in Chicago.

Cusack was not the only star attacked by police during the protests. Halsey and actor Kendrick Sampson Both reported incidents of police brutality in Los Angeles and the Insecure star shared hard-hitting videos of the streets on Instagram.

"I have it on video, they (police officers) literally started shooting boats at peaceful protesters," Kendrick said in a clip. "These motherfuckers started this shit. These motherfuckers here. They started this shit … They are the bullies."

Images of the "Unsafe"The star that was hit by a policeman wielding a baton was also caught on camera when Kendrick yelled," Don't hit me, king! Then he turned the camera on himself and added: "They started hurting people. Everyone saw this son of a bitch hit me … with a cane, I'm unarmed. Then they started attacking the girls. I have it all on video. I was sitting there filming peacefully and he (police officer) attacked me all. Did you start hitting me because you were recording? I am not being violent. I do not approve of violence. "